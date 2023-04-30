close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP has never done politics over security of Punjab: Anurag Thakur

While reacting to a question related to 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that BJP has never done politics over the security of Punjab

ANI General News
Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur (Photo: ANI)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 6:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

While reacting to a question related to 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said here on Sunday that BJP has never done politics over the security of Punjab adding that "nobody will tolerate any anti-social element that affects the atmosphere in Punjab."

"Some matters are related to security. BJP has never done politics over the security of Punjab and Punjabis. We spoke of cooperation with Punjab Govt and we are doing it. Nobody will tolerate any anti-social element that affects the atmosphere in Punjab," Anurag Thakur said.

After a chase of over a month, Khalistan sympathiser and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was arrested on April 23 in Moga by Punjab Police. The self-styled preacher was evading Punjab Police since March 18.

According to the officials, the arrest was made by combined efforts of the Punjab Police and Central intelligence agencies.10 'Waris Punjab De' members including Amritpal Singh are lodged in Dibrugarh jail under National Security Act (NSA).

Also Read

Amritpal Singh and Waris Punjab De: Everything you need to know about them

No leaves for Punjab police till Apr 14 as Amritpal calls for Sarbat Khalsa

Amritpal's aide booked in Arms Act in Kishtwar; J&K police to question him

Rodewal Gurudwara cleric unfolds Amritpal Singh's whereabouts before arrest

NSA warrants against 'Waris Punjab De' chief executed today: Punjab IGP

SC to hear pleas challenging validity of penal law on sedition on Monday

Atishi says Delhi L-G seeking report on CM home renovation unconstitutional

UP medical device park: 59 firms get land; Rs 415 crore investments

Joshimath residents urge Uttarakhand CM Dhami to start NTPC project

Era of political patronage to criminals converted into era of prison: Naqvi

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Anurag Thakur BJP Punjab

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 7:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Era of political patronage to criminals converted into era of prison: Naqvi

New Delhi: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi during inauguration of training programme of deputationists for Haj 2022, in New Delhi, Monday, May 23, 2022. (PTI Photo
2 min read

People have decided to end unstable coalition govts in Karnataka: PM Modi

Modi, PM Modi
3 min read
Premium

India has 1,287 start-ups focused on AI, shows Tracxn India data

Artificial intelligence, digital technology, AI, machine learning
1 min read

Why use of refurbished mobile phones helps in environment conservation

mobile phones, smartphones, cell phone
2 min read

We need to build capacity, scale up Quantum Mission: Professor Arvind

Professor Arvind
7 min read

Most Popular

View More

BS Seema Nazareth Award: Be a constructive critic, says Justice Nagarathna

Justice B V Nagarathna
4 min read

Govt to set up helipads, drone landing facilities on highways: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari (Photo: Twitter)
2 min read

Delhi Police to provide security to wrestlers, record their statement

(Photo: Twitter|@BajrangPunia)
2 min read

LIVE: 'Mann Ki Baat' is a festival that celebrates India's people, says PM

PM Modi, Mann Ki Baat
2 min read

1.45 cr households participate in YSRCP's survey on AP govt's governance

AP CM
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon