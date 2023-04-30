close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UP medical device park: 59 firms get land; Rs 415 crore investments

As many as 59 companies have been allotted land in the upcoming medical device park near Noida and these firms would invest around Rs 415 crore in setting up their businesses, officials said

Press Trust of India Noida
investment, investors, foreign investments, FPI, fdi, emergin markets, funding, tech, economy, gdp, aif, alternative investment fund, capital, startups, tech, savings, money, cash, shares, funds, equity

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 5:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As many as 59 companies have been allotted land in the upcoming medical device park near Noida and these firms would invest around Rs 415 crore in setting up their businesses, officials said.

These investments would also create direct employment opportunities for about 5,000 people, they said.

The medical device park is coming up in 350 acres in Sector 28 along the Yamuna Expressway near Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on April 26 handed over allotment letters to the allottees.

"The medical device park, which is set to be built on an area of 350 acres in Gautam Buddh Nagar, will not only manufacture medical devices but also create employment opportunities on a large scale," a UP government official said.

"The list of medical devices that will be manufactured at the park is quite extensive and diverse," the official said.

Also Read

Local medical device makers seek trade margin rationalisation in Budget 23

India producing medical devices at 1/3rd world price: Jitendra Singh

Coronary stents may become more affordable, NPPA to decide price

Bihar Cabinet approves Rs 309 cr for construction of AIIMS-Darbhanga

New wearable device may enhance PTSD treatment experience: Study

Joshimath residents urge Uttarakhand CM Dhami to start NTPC project

Era of political patronage to criminals converted into era of prison: Naqvi

People have decided to end unstable coalition govts in Karnataka: PM Modi

CBI to probe corruption in Metro project during previous DMK regime: BJP

90% of athletes of Haryana trust WFI, says President Brij Bhushan Singh

According to YEIDA, the devices that will be made here will include orthopedic implants, oxygen concentrator, anaesthesia needle and kit, anaesthesia work station, spinal implant, X-ray machine, endoscopic, gastrology medical device, biliary stent, ICU ventilator, ECG machine.

Trauma management implant, coronary stent, hemodialysis kit, heart-lung bypass kit, cancer care equipment, video colposcopic machine, chemotherapy device, radiology device, nuclear imaging device, intraocular lens, etc. will also be made at the medical device park, it stated.

"The construction of two flatted factories by the authority to help industrialists with a low budget is an excellent initiative. It will also encourage small and medium enterprises to set up businesses, contributing to the medical device industry in the state," YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh said

"It will boost employment opportunities and contribute to the economic development of the state," Singh added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttar Pradesh medical device Investment

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 7:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Joshimath residents urge Uttarakhand CM Dhami to start NTPC project

Pushkar Singh Dhami
3 min read

Era of political patronage to criminals converted into era of prison: Naqvi

New Delhi: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi during inauguration of training programme of deputationists for Haj 2022, in New Delhi, Monday, May 23, 2022. (PTI Photo
2 min read
Premium

India has 1,287 start-ups focused on AI, shows Tracxn India data

Artificial intelligence, digital technology, AI, machine learning
1 min read

90% of athletes of Haryana trust WFI, says President Brij Bhushan Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

Karnataka Assembly polls: BJP president Nadda to release manifesto tomorrow

Nadda, J P Nadda, Jagat Prakash Nadda
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

With indigenisation growing in warships, Navy asks for 3rd aircraft carrier

R Hari Kumar
4 min read

BS Seema Nazareth Award: Be a constructive critic, says Justice Nagarathna

Justice B V Nagarathna
4 min read

Govt to set up helipads, drone landing facilities on highways: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari (Photo: Twitter)
2 min read

Delhi Police to provide security to wrestlers, record their statement

(Photo: Twitter|@BajrangPunia)
2 min read

LIVE: 'Mann Ki Baat' is a festival that celebrates India's people, says PM

PM Modi, Mann Ki Baat
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon