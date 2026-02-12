Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey moves substantive motion against Rahul Gandhi in LS

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey moves substantive motion against Rahul Gandhi in LS

Dubey said that in his notice he has stated how the Leader of Opposition visits foreign countries joining hands with Soros Foundation, USAID, Ford Foundation and 'colludes' with anti-India elements

Nishikant Dubey

The BJP MP demanded that the "Lok Sabha membership of Gandhi be cancelled and he be debarred from contesting elections for life"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 12:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday said he has given a notice to initiate a 'substantive motion' against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and demanded that his Lok Sabha membership be cancelled and he be debarred from contesting elections for life.
 
Speaking to PTI videos in Parliament House complex, Dubey said that in his notice he has stated how the Leader of the Opposition visits foreign countries joining hands with the Soros Foundation, USAID, Ford Foundation and "colludes" with anti-India elements.
 
A substantive motion is an independent, self-contained proposal submitted for the approval of a legislative house or assembly, drafted to express a decision or opinion.
 
 
"No privilege motion notice. I have given a substantive motion notice where in I have mentioned how he visits Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia with Soros Foundation, Ford Foundation and USAID, and colludes with anti-India forces," Dubey alleged.
 
The BJP MP demanded that the "Lok Sabha membership of Gandhi be cancelled and he be debarred from contesting elections for life".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

