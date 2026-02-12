Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / PM Modi pays tribute to Swami Dayanand Saraswati on 202nd birth anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to Swami Dayanand Saraswati on 202nd birth anniversary

To Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati ji, who remained dedicated throughout his life to the service of Mother Bharati, heartfelt and respectful tributes on his birth anniversary, PM Modi wrote on X

Modi, Narendra Modi

In a post on X, PM Modi further said Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati's efforts for social reform will continue to inspire the nation (Photo:PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid heartfelt tribute to Arya Samaj founder Swami Dayanand Saraswati on his 202nd birth anniversary, recognising his lifelong dedication to the service of Mother Bharati.

In a post on X, PM Modi further said Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati's efforts for social reform will continue to inspire the nation.

"To Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati ji, who remained dedicated throughout his life to the service of Mother Bharati, heartfelt and respectful tributes on his birth anniversary. He made unparalleled contributions not only in promoting education but also in enriching Indian culture and tradition. His efforts for social reform will continue to serve as a source of inspiration for the people of the country," PM Modi wrote.

 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered the social reformer.

In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "The pioneer of Swaraj, Swadeshi, and self-reliance, Maharishi Dayanand ji, established the Arya Samaj and awakened people to abandon social evils and promote women's education. Through 'Satyarth Prakash', he spread Vedic values to every individual."

Swami Dayanand Saraswati was a renowned scholar of the Vedic lore and the Sanskrit language. He was the first to give the call for Swaraj as "Indian for India" in 1876, a call later taken up by Lokmanya Tilak.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, born on February 12, 1824, was a social reformer who founded Arya Samaj in 1875 to counter the prevalent social inequities.

Arya Samaj has played a key role in the cultural and social awakening of the country through its emphasis on social reforms and education.

PM Modi released commemorative coins marking the 200th birth anniversary of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati and the 150th anniversary of Arya Samaj's service to society.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

