Oppn MPs to protest US trade deal; Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion

Opposition MPs will protest outside the Makar Dwar fon Thursday. The protest has been organised against what has been termed as "anti-people" clauses in the Indo-US trade deal and eto xpresses solidarity with farmers who have called for an All India Bandh

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss "important topics", including the India-US interim trade deal and the joint statement.

As per the adjournment motion, Tewari demanded an immediate statement from the government on the matter, alleging that the India-US joint statement on the interim trade deal includes commitments regarding Russian oil purchases and agriculture-related concessions. He said that such steps would raise questions on India's energy security, farmers' interests, and strategic autonomy.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to take up the serious concerns emanating from the USA-India Joint Statement on the Interim Trade Agreement and the recent Executive Order of the White House," Manish Tewari said.

"Alleging that commitments relating to Russian oil purchases and agriculture-related concessions may have been made. Such steps raise questions on India's energy security, farmer interests, and strategic autonomy. I therefore urge the Government to make an immediate statement and allow a full discussion in the Parliament," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, while hitting out at the Centre over the India-US interim trade, said government itself has acknowledged that the world is facing a global storm, with the era of a single superpower coming to an end, intensifying geopolitical conflicts, and the weaponisation of energy and finance. Despite recognising this reality, he alleged, the government has allowed the United States to weaponise energy and financial systems in ways that affect India.