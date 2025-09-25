Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 04:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / BJP names Pradhan poll in-charge for Bihar, Bhupender Yadav for Bengal

BJP names Pradhan poll in-charge for Bihar, Bhupender Yadav for Bengal

The party appointed Baijayant 'Jay' Panda, one of its vice presidents, its in-charge for the assembly polls in Tamil Nadu where it is a junior partner to the AIADMK

Both Pradhan and Yadav are among the most experienced poll managers of the BJP and have overseen elections in several states. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

The BJP on Thursday made important appointments for key poll-bound states, including for next year, naming Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupender Yadav as its election in-charge of Bihar and West Bengal.

The party appointed Baijayant 'Jay' Panda, one of its vice presidents, its in-charge for the assembly polls in Tamil Nadu where it is a junior partner to the AIADMK.

While the Bihar assembly elections are expected to be held in November, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are likely to go to polls in March-April.

A BJP statement said Union minister C R Paatil, who heads the party's Gujarat unit and is considered a capable organisation hand, and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya are co-incharges for the Bihar polls.

 

Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb is the co-incharge for West Bengal and Union minister Murlidhar Mohol is the co-incharge for Tamil Nadu, it added.

Both Pradhan and Yadav are among the most experienced poll managers of the BJP and have overseen elections in several states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

