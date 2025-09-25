Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 25 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held, including 23 from Kanpur Dehat

25 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held, including 23 from Kanpur Dehat

All those arrested were found to be working as ragpickers, farm labourers, or engaged in casual occupations, the police said

Arrest, woman arrest, arrested

Police carried out the operation in Delhi following intelligence inputs, which led to the interception of two Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Hasan Sheikh (35) and Abdul Sheikh (37), both residents of Satkhira district in Bangladesh. (Photo: Sh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Police has apprehended 25 Bangladeshi immigrants, including 23 from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat, an official said on Thursday.

According to police, five are minors and 10 are women among the apprehended.

All the accused had been residing in India for the last eight years without any legal travel or residential documents, they said.

Police carried out the operation in Delhi following intelligence inputs, which led to the interception of two Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Hasan Sheikh (35) and Abdul Sheikh (37), both residents of Satkhira district in Bangladesh.

"On interrogation, they revealed that several of their relatives and associates were living in Kanpur Dehat. Acting swiftly, the police team conducted a raid there and apprehended 23 more Bangladeshi nationals," a senior police officer said.

 

Also Read

Arrest, woman arrest, arrested

Man arrested in UK over alleged cyberattack that affected European airports

Arrest, woman arrest, arrested

Sahara India regional manager arrested in Madhya Pradesh deposit fraud case

Arrest, woman arrest, arrested

Goa police nab mastermind of ₹1 crore digital arrest scam at Delhi airport

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Major attack on I-Day foiled in Tripura as police arrest 2 with explosives

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Militants arrested for illegal activities in Manipur's Bishnupur district

All those arrested were found to be working as ragpickers, farm labourers, or engaged in casual occupations, the police said.

They have been shifted to the MCD Community Temporary Detention Centre in Sarai Kale Khan for further legal formalities before deportation, the officer added.

Police also said that a total of 235 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been deported this year from southeast Delhi alone.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: Tax burden on people will reduce further, says PM Modi

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Govt aims to make 'chips to ships' locally: PM Modi's 'Make in India' pitch

Kolkata teacher protest, teacher protest, teachers

Bengal school job aspirants protest over fair recruitment process

BRO, Sikkim, rescue op, Aid

Battlefield spots Doka-La, Cho-La in Sikkim to open for tourists from Oct 1

Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, on Thursday shot off a letter to the company board, alleging that she was “coerced” into signing documents behind “locked doors”

Delhi HC flags concerns over filing Sunjay Kapur's assets in sealed cover

Topics : Arrested Bangladesh immigrants Illegal immigration in India Delhi Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon