BJP prez Nadda meets former Army chief as part of public connect programme

The BJP has launched a series of public outreach exercises from May 30 and it will last till June 30

Press Trust of India New Delhi
BJP National President, JP Nadda, BJP Office Bearers' meeting

BJP National President JP Nadda

Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
BJP president J P Nadda met former Army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag at the latter's Gurugram residence on Monday as part of his party's month-long public connect initiative to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

Nadda gave to General (retired) Suhag a booklet highlighting the achievements of the Modi government and spoke to him on various aspects of the nine-year-rule of the party at the Centre.

The BJP has launched a series of public outreach exercises from May 30 and it will last till June 30. Holding rallies and interactions with various segments of society is a part of the programme.

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda BJP Indian Army

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

