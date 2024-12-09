Business Standard
BJP responsible for fear after bomb threats to Delhi schools: Sisodia

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi attacked the Central government and said that the BJP-ruled central government has failed in its only task of providing security

Earlier today, over 40 schools in the national capital received bomb threats via e-mail and demanded a ransom of USD 30,000. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 11:46 AM IST

After more than 40 schools in the national capital received bomb threats, Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Monday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has induced an environment of fear in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, the AAP leader said that the law and order situation has collapsed in the national capital.

"Today, 40 schools in Delhi received bomb threats. It shocks us that our children are not safe. BJP has induced an environment of fear in Delhi. Law and order situation has collapsed in Delhi... If the national capital is not safe, what is the central government doing? I have not seen such a state of fear in Delhi," Sisodia told ANI.

 

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi attacked the Central government and said that the BJP-ruled central government has failed in its only task of providing security.

"After the daily incidents of ransom, murders, firing in Delhi, now threats of bombing of schools are being received. The law and order situation in Delhi has never been so bad before. The BJP-ruled central government has failed in its only task of providing security to the people of Delhi," Atishi posted on X.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that the people of Delhi have never seen such a bad state of law and order.

"The people of Delhi have never seen such a bad state of law and order in Delhi before. Amit Shah ji should come and answer the people of Delhi," Arvind Kejriwal posted on X.

Earlier today, over 40 schools in the national capital received bomb threats via e-mail and demanded a ransom of USD 30,000.

"I planted multiple bombs (lead azide, explosive compound used in detonators) inside the building. I planted multiple bombs inside the building. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause very much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. You all deserve to suffer and lose limbs. If I do not receive USD 30,000, I will detonate the bombs," the threat mail read.

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

