Home / India News / BJP richest party with Rs 7,113 cr fund, Congress has Rs 857 cr: EC data

BJP richest party with Rs 7,113 cr fund, Congress has Rs 857 cr: EC data

The BJP, which claims itself as the biggest political party in the world, has a whopping cash and bank balance of Rs 7,113.80 crore

The BJP spent as much as 1,754.06 crore during 2023-24 when Lok Sabha elections were announced, a whopping 60 per cent rise than Rs 1,092 crore spent in 2022-23

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

The BJP, which claims itself as the biggest political party in the world, has a whopping cash and bank balance of Rs 7,113.80 crore against the principal opposition Congress party's Rs 857.15 crore as on March 31, 2024, according to figures provided to the Election Commission.

The BJP spent as much as 1,754.06 crore during 2023-24 when Lok Sabha elections were announced, a whopping 60 per cent rise than Rs 1,092 crore spent in 2022-23.

In comparison, the Congress spent as much as Rs 619.67 crore during 2023-24, against Rs 192.56 crore in 2022-23. The Lok Sabha elections were announced on March 16, 2024.

 

According to the figures provided to the EC in their annual audit reports, the BJP has received voluntary contributions through the now banned electoral bonds of Rs 1,685.69 crore during 2023-24, against Rs 1294.15 crore in the previous year.

The ruling party has also shown having received other contributions to the tune of Rs 2,042.75 crore during the year, against Rs 648.42 crore in the previous year 2022-23.

In its audit report to the EC, the Congress has shown having received total contributions of Rs 1,225.11 crore during 2023-24, including Rs 1129.67 crore through grants, donations and contributions. This also includes Rs 828.36 crore received through electronic bonds during the year ended March 31, 2024, which have now been banned by the Supreme Court.

During the year, the BJP spent Rs 591 crore in advertisements, including Rs 434.84 crore in the electronic media and Rs 115.62 crore in printed material.

The ruling party also spent Rs 174 crore during 2023-24 on aircraft/helicopters, against Rs 78.23 crore in 2022-23 and gave financial assistance of Rs 191.06 crore to its candidates during the year in question, against Rs 75.05 crore in the previous year.

The BJP spent Rs 84.32 crore in meeting expenses during 2024 and Rs 75.14 crore in organising morchas, rallies, andolan and call centre expenses during 2023-24.

The Congress, on the other hand, spent as much as Rs 207.94 crore on the electronic media and Rs 43.73 crore on printed material during 2023-24.

The opposition party also spent Rs 62.65 crore on aircraft/helicopters during 2023-24 and gave financial aid of Rs 238.55 crore to its candidates. It also spent Rs 28.03 crore on publicity expenses and Rs 79.78 crore on social media expenses during the year ended March 31, 2024.

The party also stated in its audit report that it spent Rs 49.63 crore on the Bharat Jodo Yatra 2, led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi during 2023-24, against Rs 71.84 crore spent on Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by him from Kanyakumari to Kashmir during 2022-23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Richest Political party BJP Indian National Congress Bharatiya Janata Party Election Comission

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

