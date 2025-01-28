Business Standard

New Zealand star Milie Kerr wins ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year

New Zealand star Milie Kerr wins ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year

The 24-year-old stood out among her peers, surpassing Laura Wolvaardt, Chamari Athapaththu, and Annabel Sutherland to claim the top honour in women's cricket.

Melie Kerr

Melie Kerr

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

New Zealand all-rounder Melie Kerr made history on Tuesday by becoming the first Kiwi recipient of the prestigious Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, earning the title of ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year for her exceptional performances in 2024.

The 24-year-old stood out among her peers, surpassing Laura Wolvaardt, Chamari Athapaththu, and Annabel Sutherland to claim the top honour in women's cricket.

Kerr is not only the first New Zealander to win the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy but also the first Kiwi to be recognised as ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year in any category.  ALSO READ: Women's U-19 WC: Trisha scores maiden ton as IND crush SCO by 150 runs

 

Throughout the year, Kerr demonstrated her prowess as a world-class all-rounder, excelling in every facet of the game. Her outstanding fielding repeatedly lifted New Zealand, while her skill as a leg-spinner established her as one of the most dangerous strike bowlers in the world. Kerr was often the White Ferns' go-to match-winner with the ball.

With the bat, she was a cornerstone of New Zealand's lineup, capable of playing expansive innings to capitalise on strong starts or anchoring the innings when the top order faltered.

First introduced in 2017, the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy has been awarded to just three players prior to Kerr -- Australia's Ellyse Perry, India's Smriti Mandhana, and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, each of whom has won the award twice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : New Zealand cricket team ICC Cricket

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

