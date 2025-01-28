LIVE news: Delhi Jal Board chief dismisses Arvind Kejriwal's 'poison in Yamuna' claim
BS Web Team New Delhi
Amid the growing controversy over Yamuna's water quality, Delhi Jal Board CEO Shilpa Shinde on Monday rejected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal's claim that the Haryana government had released “poison” into the river. Kejriwal had accused the BJP-led Haryana government of polluting the raw water supply to Delhi, warning it could result in mass casualties in the capital.
India and China on Monday announced a series of measures to "rebuild" ties including resuming Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in the summer this year and agreeing in principle to restore direct flights. India and China should commit themselves to mutual understanding rather than mutual suspicion, Chinese Finance Minister Wang said as he met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. In his meeting with Misri, Wang said that since the meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Russia last year, the two sides have earnestly implemented the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, carried out active interactions at all levels and accelerated the process of improving China-India relations. Months after the border disengagement, Foreign Secretary Misri had arrived in Beijing on Sunday. Tech stocks fell on Monday as global investors worried that the emergence of a low-cost Chinese artificial intelligence model would threaten the dominance of AI leaders like Nvidia, evaporating $593 billion of the chipmaker's market value.
9:41 AM
Delhi weather today: National Capital sees light fog
The minimum temperature in the National Capital dropped to 8 degrees Celsius, with "light fog" conditions predicted. The maximum temperature is anticipated to remain at 24 degrees Celsius.
9:31 AM
PM to inaugurate 38th National Games today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 38th National Games in Dehradun. It is being hosted in Uttarakhand during its Silver Jubilee year and will be held in 11 cities across eight districts of Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14.
9:20 AM
Fire break out at mall in Thane; two shops gutted
A fire broke out at a mall in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday morning, destroying two shops located in the premises, civic officials said. No person was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.
9:13 AM
Cops have ruined my son's life: Father of man detained, released in Saif attack case
The father of a man who was detained in Chhattisgarh's Durg as a suspect in the case of attack on actor Saif Ali Khan has claimed the police have "ruined" his son's life. Akash Kanojia (31), a driver and resident of Indiranagar chawl at Titwala in Thane district, was detained from a train at Durg station by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on January 18 after a tip off from Mumbai police, following the attack on Khan.
8:52 AM
Prime Minister Modi likely to visit White House in February: Trump
US President Donald Trump stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would probably be visiting the White House for a meeting with him in February.
First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 8:59 AM IST