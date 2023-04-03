close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP's Halady Srinivas Shetty hints at retirement from electoral politics

BJP leader and five-time MLA from Kundapura constituency in Udupi district, Halady Srinivas Shetty has indicated to his confidantes that he will not contest the coming Assembly elections

Press Trust of India Mangaluru
BJP, BJP flag

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BJP leader and five-time MLA from Kundapura constituency in Udupi district, Halady Srinivas Shetty has indicated to his confidantes that he will not contest the coming Assembly elections.

Party sources said on Monday that Shetty will soon take a call with regard to his candidature and his future in politics.

Sources said Shetty, a popular leader in Udupi district, is contemplating political retirement with a rider that his close aide Kiran Kumar Kodgi be given the ticket from Kundapur to contest on a BJP ticket.

Shetty is likely to announce the decision on his political career at a press conference on Tuesday, sources said. If Shetty decides not to contest, the BJP will have to rework their strategy while fixing candidates in other constituencies of the district.

Shetty has been representing Kundapura constituency for the last 25 years. He was elected from the segment once as an independent.

Karnataka Assembly polls will be held on May 10.

Also Read

Already 50 and don't have a retirement corpus? Build equity-heavy portfolio

Air India makes another voluntary retirement offer for non-flying staff

Ahead of K'taka polls, senior JD(S) MLA A T Ramaswamy resigns as legislator

'Clandestine approach' to add outsiders: Experts on J-K electoral rolls

Over 2,000 Bru community voters removed from Mizoram's electoral roll

PM Modi urges CBI to go after all corrupt persons, no matter how powerful

Competition Bill Amendments passed in Rajya Sabha without discussion

Elections in Shimla Municipal Corporation on May 2, results on May 4

Famous Basohli painting from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua gets GI tagging

Culture, cuisine and crafts on sherpas' menu at G20 meet in Kerala

Topics : BJP | retirement | Politics

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 9:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon