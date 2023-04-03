Culture, cuisine and crafts on sherpas' menu at G20 meet in Kerala

From Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, and Theyyam to the ancient martial art of Kalaripayattu, and the procession of caparisoned temple elephants known as Thrissur Pooram, the state rolled out the red carpet.

The recently concluded Group of Twenty (G20) Sherpa Track in the backwaters of Kerala was a lot about the three Cs — culture, cuisine, and crafts. Once the heavy-duty sessions were over, it was time for ‘sofa talks’ or ‘kayal (lagoon lake) conversations’. The setting was a plush houseboat and the agenda was free-wheeling discussion over high tea. It’s here that the G20 sherpas were without their aides, and away from other delegates and the media. Just sailing.