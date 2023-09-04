Confirmation

BJP saw 21% increase in assets, Cong at top in liabilities: ADR data

The liabilities declared by the eight national parties during FY21 was Rs 103.55 crore, which decreased to Rs 62.67 crore in FY22

BJP

BJP

Archis Mohan
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 11:25 PM IST
According to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the assets of national parties increased by 21 per cent between FY2020-21 and FY22.

The report analyses the assets and liabilities declared by eight national parties — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress (INC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Trinamool Congress (AITC), and National People’s Party (NPEP) for FY 2020-21 and 2021-22.

In FY21, the BJP declared assets worth Rs 4,990 crore, up by 21.17 per cent to Rs 6,046.81 crore in 2021-22.

The BSP was the only national party to show its assets decline in the period analysed -- from Rs 732.79 crore in FY21 to Rs 690.71 crore in FY22.

The liabilities declared by the eight national parties during FY21 was Rs 103.55 crore, which decreased to Rs 62.67 crore in FY22.

In 2020-21, the Congress declared the highest liabilities of Rs 71.58 crore in FY21, which decreased by Rs 29.63 crore to Rs 41.95 crore in FY22. While the CPI (M)’s liabilities declined from Rs 16.10 crore to Rs 12.21 crore in the same period, that of BJP declined from Rs 11.20 crore to Rs 5.17 crore. The AITC’s liabilities decreased to Rs 2.56 crore from Rs 3.86 crore and NCP’s decreased by Rs 1 lakh from Rs 73.2 lakh. While the CPI’s liabilities stood at Rs 6.28 lakh for both years, the BSP and NPEP declared zero amount.

Topics : BJP Congress Bahujan Samaj Party Nationalist Congress Party

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 11:04 PM IST

