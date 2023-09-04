Confirmation

Heatmap

ASI's 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' seeks corporate support to preserve monuments

The ASI on Monday launched the 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' programme seeking collaboration with corporate stakeholders in preservation of monuments.

Mahabodhi temple, Bodh Gaya, UNESCO World Heritage site, Bihar

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 10:55 PM IST
Besides, a user-friendly mobile app, named 'Indian Heritage', which will showcase the heritage monuments of India, was also unveiled.
Besides, a user-friendly mobile app, named 'Indian Heritage', which will showcase the heritage monuments of India, was also unveiled.
The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has 3,697 monuments under its ambit.
These monuments not only exhibit the rich cultural heritage of India but also play a significant role in fostering economic growth, the culture ministry said.
Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy, who attended the launch programme virtually, urged all entities to come forward and help in better upkeep and rejuvenation of India's rich cultural heritage, in line with the vision of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi'.
The 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' programme seeks to foster collaboration with corporate stakeholders through which they can contribute to preservation of these monuments for the next generations, he said.

The process for selection will be carried out after due diligence and discussions with various stakeholders and assessing the economic and developmental opportunities at each monument, officials said.
The programme is a revamped version of the earlier scheme launched in 2017 and clearly defines the amenities sought for different monuments as per the AMASR Act, 1958.
It invites corporate stakeholders to enhance amenities at a monuments by utilising their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, the culture ministry said.
An e-permission portal, with URL www.asipermissionportal.gov.in, for obtaining permission for photography, filming and developmental projects on monuments was launched on the occasion.
The portal will fast-track the process for obtaining various permissions and solve operational and logistical bottlenecks involved.
Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi, Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan and Director General of ASI, K K Basa, were present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 10:55 PM IST

