Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
65628.14 + 240.98
Nifty (0.48%)
19528.80 + 93.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.47%)
5793.80 + 84.10
Nifty Midcap (0.98%)
39830.35 + 384.75
Nifty Bank (0.32%)
44578.30 + 142.20
Heatmap

Govt may give 6 months to industry to adjust to new data rules: MoS IT

The government may give around six months to industry to align with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Photo: IANS Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 10:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government may give around six months to industry to align with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said.
However, the actual transition time will be decided after consultation with stakeholders, he added.
During a fireside chat session with students at Delhi University, Chandrasekhar said the government is ready with all rules and ready to notify the Data Protection Board soon.
The minister said the migration to the new regime should not lead to any disruption in the businesses.
"We may give a certain amount of time for platforms to migrate, to have consent managers, redesign their consent form, make sure data processing is aligned to the act...we will not give them 2 years. It will be some number, six months or something like that so that transition is orderly," Chandrasekhar said.
He said there will be enough time given so that people become aware of their rights, and MSME should also get some time to adjust to the rules.

Also Read

Usage and ground rules: New Digital Personal Data Protection framework

Apps, firms could lose 'continuous consent' in data protection bill

Data protection bill could cap penalty for data breach at Rs 250 crore

Data protection bill: Govt mulls exempting startups from data sharing rules

Data Protection Board: Chance to bring regulatory agility or a miss hit?

ASI's 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' seeks corporate support to preserve monuments

Shah, house panel on official language meet Prez Murmu; submit report

PM meets Nvidia CEO, discusses 'rich potential' India offers in world of AI

G20 Summit: Sculpture of Lord Ganesha unveiled as part of beautification

Bring Bengal's workers back: CM Mamata Banerjee to builders, investors

"We are ready with notification for Data Protection Board (DPB)," Chandrasekhar said.
People will be able to file complaints under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act after the DPB is set up.
While speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Chandrasekhar said the consultation with industry will be held after the G20 event to decide on transition time.
The G20 Summit will be held on September 9 and 10.
The minister said the appointments on DPB will be done in about a month after the board is notified.
When asked about the government's stand on import restriction timelines, Chandrasekhar said there is no plan to extend the deadline, and it is the management of imports.
The government has announced to restrict the import of IT hardware like laptops, tablets, servers, etc. from November 1 this year.
He said that the government has taken steps to ensure IT hardware comes only from trusted sources.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajeev Chandrasekhar Data Protection Act

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon