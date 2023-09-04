Confirmation

PM meets Nvidia CEO, discusses 'rich potential' India offers in world of AI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met CEO of American software firm Nvidia Jensen Huang and they talked at length about the "rich potential" India offers in the world of Artificial Intelligence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi PTI Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 10:43 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met CEO of American software firm Nvidia Jensen Huang and they talked at length about the "rich potential" India offers in the world of Artificial Intelligence.
In a post on X, Modi said, "Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Jensen Huang, the CEO of @nvidia. We talked at length about the rich potential India offers in the world of AI.
"Mr. Jensen Huang was appreciative of the strides India has made in this sector and was equally upbeat about the talented youth of India," the prime minister said.
Nvidia Corporation is an American multinational technology company that was founded on April 5, 1993, by Jensen Huang, Chris Malachowsky, and Curtis Priem, with a vision to bring 3D graphics to the gaming and multimedia markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Nvidia

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 10:43 PM IST

