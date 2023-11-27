BJP supporters block state highway in WB to protest party worker's arrest

BJP supporters blocked a state highway and held rallies on Monday in support of a 12-hour bandh at Khejuri in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district called by the saffron party to protest the arrest of a worker.

Efforts are on for lifting of the blockade to ensure vehicular movement through the road at Khejuri, an official said.

Tree logs were placed on roads by bandh supporters to block the state highway.

The BJP called a 12-hour bandh at Khejuri alleging that party workers were being arrested on fabricated cases by the police.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP MLA from neighbouring Nandigram constituency Suvendu Adhikari went to Marishda police station in Khejuri on Saturday night to protest the arrest of a saffron party worker and demanded his immediate release.