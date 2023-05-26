close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP to file FIR against stealing of files from special secretary's office

A purported CCTV footage showing some people moving around carrying files outside Rajasekhar's office on the intervening night of May 15-16 was also screened at the press conference

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari. Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 4:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The BJP will lodge a complaint with Delhi Police in connection with the alleged "stealing" of files from the office of special secretary (vigilance) YVVJ Rajasekhar at Secretariat building, party MP Manoj Tiwari said on Friday.

In a joint press conference with the leader of the opposition in Delhi assembly Ramveer Singh Bidhuri, Tiwari said that if needed, BJP will also approach the court in the matter.

A purported CCTV footage showing some people moving around carrying files outside Rajasekhar's office on the intervening night of May 15-16 was also screened at the press conference.

"This CCTV exposes the Kejriwal government. The files from Rajasekhar's office were stolen and photocopied in a nearby room because the officer was probing corruption cases against them," Tiwari alleged.

He also questioned if opposition leaders like Mamta Banerjee and Sharad Pawar supported such action of the AAP government in Delhi whose party supremo Arvind Kejriwal met them seeking their support against the Centre's ordinance on services matter.

Questioning Kejriwal's silence on this matter, Bidhuri said a delegation of BJP leaders led by Delhi state president Virendra Sachdeva will soon meet the Delhi police commissioner and demand for registration of an FIR in the matter.

Also Read

Govt forms cabinet secretary-led panel to monitor Mission Karmayogi

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Hari Shankar Tiwari passes away at 90

Journey of the old Parliament building since its inauguration in 1927

Patna police may fine Baba Bageshwar, Manoj Tiwari for traffic violation

Ex-CM Kumaraswamy calls Cong 'hypocrite' for boycotting Parliament opening

Parliament inauguration a national event, not a political programme: Raut

MotoGP team conducts recce of Buddh Circuit ahead of inaugural race

How did Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto Express get their names? Know here

All unauthorised colonies to be legalised: Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan

Rajasekhar sent a report to his superiors regarding the opening of his office at the Secretariat on the intervening night of May 15-16 and the removal of "sensitive files" kept there for photocopying.

He suspected in his report that the files may have been "tampered" with during the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manoj Tiwari BJP Delhi

First Published: May 26 2023 | 4:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

BJP to file FIR against stealing of files from special secretary's office

Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari
2 min read

Hyundai Motor, LG Energy Solution to invest $4.3 bn in US battery plant

Hyundai, Hyundai Motor
2 min read

Medical device's environmental impact can challenge innovation: Report

technology, health, medical devices, start ups
3 min read

Axiscades Technologies net profit grows 55% YoY to Rs 16 cr in Q4

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Govt plans PLI for chemicals used in pharma, other industries: Mandaviya

Pharma Sector, Pharma Companies
3 min read

Most Popular

RBI deputy governor's post: Five bankers to face interview on June 1

RBI
2 min read

Narendra Modi govt's road to 2024: Reformist agenda or welfarism?

G20 Kashmir
4 min read

Two more cheetah cubs die inside Kuno National Park, another rescued

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
2 min read

Investment in start-ups from 21 nations will be exempt from angel tax

tax
2 min read

Centre to launch Rs 75 coin to mark the opening of new Parliament building

New Parliament Building
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon