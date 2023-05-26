close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

MotoGP team conducts recce of Buddh Circuit ahead of inaugural race

FairStreet Sports COO, Pushkar Nath Srivastava, the event's Indian promoters, was confident in the venue's ability to put up a sporting spectacle

Press Trust of India New Delhi
MotoGP

MotoGP

1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A 12-member team from the MotoGP commercial rights holder, Dorna Sports, has concluded a recce of the Buddh International Circuit ahead of its inaugural race here on September 22-24.

The team, led by Dorna events director Norma Luna, meticulously surveyed the circuit to evaluate various technical aspects as well as inspect the broadcast setup facilities and assess other essential requirements for delivering a world-class event.

FairStreet Sports COO, Pushkar Nath Srivastava, the event's Indian promoters, was confident in the venue's ability to put up a sporting spectacle.

With less than 124 days for the mega event, we had some important operational discussions as well as detailed marketing, branding, sponsorship and conversations related to the broadcast of the race," he said.

A big part of hosting a MotoGP round is also to showcase its tourism potential and during its visit, the Dorna team also had the opportunity to explore one of the world's most iconic landmarks and the pride of Uttar Pradesh, the Taj Mahal.

"We anticipate a significant boost to the tourism industry, and this event is poised to unlock tremendous investment opportunities for the state of Uttar Pradesh," Srivastava added.

Also Read

La Liga: Atletico Madrid tops Valladolid, continues pursuit of Real Madrid

China's 2023 F1 Grand Prix will not take place due to Covid-19 pandemic

IIT Madras launches electric racing car; mulls driverless vehicle by 2025

Madrid tops Barcelona 4-0 at Camp Nou with Benzema hat trick

MotoGP 2023: Honda Team's lone rider Mir prepares for Argentina Grand Prix

How did Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto Express get their names? Know here

All unauthorised colonies to be legalised: Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan

Delhi HC to hear PIL against withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes on May 29

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi for passport for three years

Have removed defamatory posts against BharatPe: Ashneer Grover to court

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Buddhist Circuit MotoGP games F1 racing

First Published: May 26 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

How did Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto Express get their names? Know here

Rajdhani express
2 min read

Govt's rice procurement reaches 52.06 MT so far; pays Rs 1.6 trn MSP

Rice, Photo: Pixabay
2 min read

Have removed defamatory posts against BharatPe: Ashneer Grover to court

Ashneer Grover, co-founder and MD, BharatPe
2 min read

Air India's plane to Vancouver suffers technical problem; returns to Delhi

Air India
1 min read

Shivakumar approaches HC, seeks quashing of Covid rules violation cases

Shivakumar
2 min read

Most Popular

RBI deputy governor's post: Five bankers to face interview on June 1

RBI
2 min read

Narendra Modi govt's road to 2024: Reformist agenda or welfarism?

G20 Kashmir
4 min read

Two more cheetah cubs die inside Kuno National Park, another rescued

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
2 min read

Investment in start-ups from 21 nations will be exempt from angel tax

tax
2 min read

Centre to launch Rs 75 coin to mark the opening of new Parliament building

New Parliament Building
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon