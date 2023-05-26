MotoGP team conducts recce of Buddh Circuit ahead of inaugural race

A 12-member team from the MotoGP commercial rights holder, Dorna Sports, has concluded a recce of the Buddh International Circuit ahead of its inaugural race here on September 22-24.

The team, led by Dorna events director Norma Luna, meticulously surveyed the circuit to evaluate various technical aspects as well as inspect the broadcast setup facilities and assess other essential requirements for delivering a world-class event.

FairStreet Sports COO, Pushkar Nath Srivastava, the event's Indian promoters, was confident in the venue's ability to put up a sporting spectacle.

With less than 124 days for the mega event, we had some important operational discussions as well as detailed marketing, branding, sponsorship and conversations related to the broadcast of the race," he said.

A big part of hosting a MotoGP round is also to showcase its tourism potential and during its visit, the Dorna team also had the opportunity to explore one of the world's most iconic landmarks and the pride of Uttar Pradesh, the Taj Mahal.

"We anticipate a significant boost to the tourism industry, and this event is poised to unlock tremendous investment opportunities for the state of Uttar Pradesh," Srivastava added.

