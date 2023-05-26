How did Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto Express get their names? Know here



The Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, and Duronto Express, on the other hand, defy that rule and stand out from other long-distance trains due to their speed and amenities. Have you ever wondered how these trains earned their names? We will explain what their names mean and what distinguishes them from other trains. The Indian Railways is often referred to as the country's lifeline, and rightfully so. Every day, thousands of trains run across the country, serving both daily commuters and occasional passengers. When we think of long-distance travel, we immediately think of trains, most of which are named for the destination.

Rajdhani Express

It is one of the best trains in India. It connects the capitals of various states from Delhi, hence the name Rajdhani Express. Rajdhani in Hindi means "capital." Rajdhani stands for capital in Hindi. The entire train is air-conditioned and food is included in the fare. Its maximum speed is 140 kilometres per hour. If ever multiple trains have to be taken out on the same track, the Rajdhani Express is always prioritised.

Shatabdi Express

Rajdhani is a premium train that travels thousands of kilometres, whereas Shatabdi only covers between 400 and 800 kilometres. The entire train is a chair car.

Duronto Express It was inaugurated on the 100th birthday of India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, in 1989, hence the name Shatabdi Express, with Shatabdi standing for a century. It has the same amenities as the Rajdhani Express and has a maximum speed of 160 kilometres per hour.