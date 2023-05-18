close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP to form board on its own for 1st time in 13 UP municipal corporations

The number of Samajwadi Party councillors remained zero in Jhansi and the newly created Shahjahanpur Municipal Corporation of Bundelkhand against BJP's 38 and 41 out of 60 seats each

ANI General News
BJP

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 7:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's appeal to the masses to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party's mayoral candidates and elect a BJP board in municipal corporations was well-received by the people of Uttar Pradesh, who have ensured that opposition parties were kept out completely from some of the boards while all the 17 mayors were from the party.

For example, in Jhansi and the newly created Shahjahanpur Municipal Corporation, not a single Samajwadi Party councillor has won, whereas, for the first time, BJP would form boards on its own in 13 municipal corporations.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) was reduced to zero seats in both Jhansi and Shahjahanpur Municipal Corporations while people preferred independent candidates to that of SP, BSP and the Congress on many seats. It is noteworthy that BSP councillor candidates drew a blank in Kanpur, Varanasi and Bareilly while Congress candidates could not even open their accounts in Ayodhya and Saharanpur.

The BJP councillors constitute over 50% of the board in 13 of 17 municipal corporations in the state. The party won 80 and 63 councillor seats out of 110 seats each in Lucknow and Kanpur respectively. The BJP candidates also bagged 63, 66, 56 and 58 seats out of 100 seats each in Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj and Agra respectively. Besides, the party won 42 and 51 councillor seats out of 80 seats each in Gorakhpur and Bareilly respectively. The victory of the BJP marks the victory of CM Yogi's faith in his mission of development.

The number of Samajwadi Party councillors remained zero in Jhansi and the newly created Shahjahanpur Municipal Corporation of Bundelkhand against BJP's 38 and 41 out of 60 seats each.

Also Read

MCD regained unified identity in 2022; Delhi to get new mayor in Jan 2023

Delhi mayoral poll today to witness direct fight between AAP, BJP

Municipal Corporations on WhatsApp: Know cities, services, and how it works

Good education can help alleviate poverty from society: Delhi CM Kejriwal

NSE Indices launches country's first ever Nifty India Municipal Bond Index

Punjab CM sanctions Rs 20 cr for installation of CCTVs in border areas

Parliamentary panel expresses concern over Indian prison system, safety

US approves extradition of 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India

Gujarat cabinet nod to set up 21 new industrial estates to boost employment

Tata Group Chairman Chandrasekaran gets France's highest civilian award

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP UP civic polls Uttar Pradesh

First Published: May 18 2023 | 7:58 AM IST

Latest News

View More

US approves extradition of 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India

Tahawwur Rana
4 min read

French court upholds Sarkozy's 3 year sentence in corruption case

Nicolas Sarkozy, Photo: AP|PTI
1 min read

In states where Congress is strong, other parties should help it: KC Tyagi

KC Tyagi, JDU, Cambridge Analytica
2 min read

Best of BS Opinion: A subpar record, National Innovation System, and more

LIC, Life Insurance Corporation
2 min read

Railtel posts highest ever operating income of Rs 1,964 cr in FY 2022-23

Soon, recharge mobiles, pay bills at 'RailWire' kiosks in 200 stations
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Happy that Siddaramaiah is set to become Karnataka CM: Mahadevappa

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

ultra high net worth individual
3 min read

How net zero renews nuclear power push with small modular reactors

nuclear power plant
6 min read

Constitution bench of SC to pronounce verdict on Jallikattu matter tomorrow

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

Health Ministry to put 75 mn with hypertension on standard care by 2025

hypertension
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon