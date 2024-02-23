Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BJP women delegation stopped from visiting unrest-hit Sandeshkhali

"We were denied entry to Sandeshkhali by the police citing prohibitory orders. The state government is trying to hide the truth," Paul claimed

Sandeshkhali

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A delegation of BJP women activists was on Friday stopped by the police from visiting restive Sandeshkhali in West Bengal.
The BJP team, led by Locket Chatterjee and Agnimitra Paul, both general secretaries of the party's state unit, were stopped by the police, citing prohibitory orders,

"We were denied entry to Sandeshkhali by the police citing prohibitory orders. The state government is trying to hide the truth," Paul claimed.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
A large number of women in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.
Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated to him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

'Hunting down Hindu women': BJP trains gun on TMC over Sandeshkhali

What's happening in Bengal's Sandeshkhali, and how's state govt responding?

Sandeshkhali row: ED files fresh case against TMC's Shahjahan Sheikh

'Mamata is still defending it': BJP ups attack on TMC over Sandeshkhali

BJP MLAs suspended from WB Assembly session over Sandeshkhali unrest

Alliance with Congress will happen even if Arvind Kejriwal is arrested: AAP

IMD issues snowfall alerts until February 27 across northeastern states

Sandeshkhali row: ED files fresh case against TMC's Shahjahan Sheikh

Rs 1 cr compensation, job for kin of Punjab farmer killed in police firing

Karnataka ministers defend 10% tax on temples amid row, criticise BJP

Topics : West Bengal violence in India BJP MLAs BJP Bharatiya Janata Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon