Rs 1 cr compensation, job for kin of Punjab farmer killed in police firing

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann assured that the younger sister of the dead farmer will be offered a government job. He further promised that adequate action would be taken against the culprits

Shubhkaran Singh

Shubhkaran Singh died on Wednesday during farmers' protest in Punjab

D V L S Pranathi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has declared that the family of Shubhkaran Singh, who tragically lost his life during the farmers' movement at the Khanuri border, will receive financial aid of Rs 1 crore from the Punjab government. He has also assured that his younger sister will be offered a government job. He further promised that adequate action would be taken against the culprits.

On Wednesday, the Farmers' Protest 2.0 took a tragic turn as 21-year-old Singh, hailing from Bathinda, lost his life, and 12 police personnel sustained injuries during clashes at the Khanauri border point along the Punjab-Haryana border on Wednesday. The altercation occurred as certain protesting farmers attempted to advance towards the barricades. Hospital sources confirmed his demise after he was rushed for medical attention. 
This incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing protest, which commenced on February 13 when Punjab farmers announced a march to Delhi. However, their movement was halted, preventing them from entering Haryana from Punjab. Before the hospital officially confirmed the protester's death, the Haryana Police refuted claims of any fatalities during the clash at the Shambhu border. They stated that contrary to rumours, no farmer had died, although two policemen and one protester sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment. 

Series of events:

1. On Wednesday, a significant clash erupted at the border, resulting in severe injuries to several farmers. 

2. Some of the wounded individuals were transported to Rajendra Hospital Patiala, where one farmer reportedly succumbed to his injuries. 

3. Despite the clash, farmer leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continue the march and announced plans to dismantle the barricades. 

4. Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda invited the farmers for a fifth round of discussions following the inconclusive nature of the previous four meetings. 

5. During the latest round of talks on February 18, a panel of three Union ministers proposed a five-year contract to purchase pulses, maize, and cotton crops at MSP by government agencies. However, the farmers rejected this proposal. 

6. Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira criticized the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government for the farmer's death, accusing the chief minister of passivity amid the Haryana police's alleged incursion into Punjab territory. 

7. Farmer leader Sarwan Pandher attributed the farmer's death to police firing, although the Haryana Police has yet to confirm any casualties. 

8. On Wednesday, the Haryana Police issued an appeal to earthmover owners, urging them not to lend their machines to protesters as they could be used to harm security forces. They emphasized that providing such equipment could result in serious legal consequences. 

9. On Tuesday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ruled that farmers were prohibited from travelling to Delhi with tractors. Three police personnel involved in security operations from the Haryana Police have lost their lives thus far. 

10. Jind SP Sunil Kumar reported that 12 officers sustained injuries on Wednesday following an attack by the farmers.
Topics : Punjab Government farmers protest Bhagwant Mann BS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

