IMD issues snowfall alerts until February 27 across northeastern states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued the forecast for rainfall and snowfall in various areas of the Northern and North Eastern states until February 27.

According to the weather department, a new western disturbance is expected to impact the Western Himalayan Region from the night of February 24. As a result, scattered to light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are anticipated over the Western Himalayan Region from February 24 to 27.

Prediction of snow

The Meteorological (MeT) office in Himachal Pradesh has forecast rain and snow in higher hills from February 24 to 28, along with rains in isolated areas in low and middle hills on February 26 and 27.

In northeast India, isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall are expected over Arunachal Pradesh on February 22nd and 23rd.

Additionally, the IMD has indicated that light to moderate rainfall, snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms, and lightning are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on February 22 and 23.

According to IMD, the reason for this is that high-speed jet stream winds, reaching up to 165 knots, are prevailing over northeastern India at an altitude of 12.6 km above mean sea level. Additionally, there is a high likelihood of moisture feeding from the Bay of Bengal over Northeast India in the next 24 hours.

Prediction of rainfall

The department has also predicted scattered to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh between February 24 and 27.

Cold waves and fog

According to the IMD, minimum temperatures are 2-4 degree C above normal in many parts of East and Northeast India, Gujarat, and some areas of South Peninsular India. Additionally, the IMD forecasted that there would be no cold wave conditions across any part of the country for the next week. Furthermore, dense fog and cold day conditions are not expected in any part of the country over the next week.

Other predictions

Additionally, the IMD has also predicted "Cyclonic Circulations over North Chhattisgarh at 0.9km above mean sea level and hot and humid winds over coastal Andra Pradesh, Yanam and Kerala."