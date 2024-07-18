BMC launches 'Bhag Machchar Bhag' campaign to battle dengue, details here

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a unique campaign to spread awareness about mosquito control measures, to battle the unexpected surge in the mosquito-borne illnesses like dengue. In the first half of July itself, the city saw an increase in cases of dengue, leptospirosis and H1N1 cases, compared with June 2024, according to the monsoon report delivered by the BMC on Tuesday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Rising cases of Dengue leads to ‘Bhaag Machhar Bhag’ campaign Dengue cases, particularly, have seen a spike, with 165 cases being reported between July 1 and July 15, compared with only 93 in June. Likewise, leptospirosis cases have additionally risen, 52 as against 28 in June. H1N1 flu cases have jumped from 10 in June to 53 in the first half of July.

Consequently, the BMC has launched the 'Bhag Machchar Bhag' campaign, promoting mosquito control measures through short movies and messages by celebrities from the Marathi and Hindi entertainment industry. The city body has likewise told residents to do whatever it may take to dispose of mosquito breeding grounds, use mosquito nets, and wear protective attire.

What do doctors have to say about rising cases of dengue?

Dr. Manjusha Agarwal, senior consultant (internal medicine), Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, who has been taking 5-6 dengue and H1N1 cases on an average since last week told HT, “There are vaccines available for both H1N1 and pneumonia. Taking these vaccines will help ward off these diseases, the basic symptoms of which are high grade fever, body pain and chills".

She particularly stressed on the requirement for citizens over 60 years to take the pneumonia vaccine, particularly those with diabetes and other comorbidities as "dengue cases will rise in August and September."

Dr. Umang Agarwal, infectious diseases consultant at PD Hinduja Hospital, Mahim, too mentioned that he has been witnessing several H1N1 and dengue cases weekly. “The age group is varied. We have had 18-year-olds and 82-year-olds coming to us with these flus,” she was quoted by HT as saying.

There have also been cases of people coming in with covid and influenza", he said, adding that the elderly are the worst cases with few ending up in ICU. “Currently, we have three such patients, and we have not been able to take them off oxygen,” he added.

As well as taking vaccines, Dr. Umang additionally proposed taking measures like social distancing, wearing masks, following proper hygiene, and not allowing water to accumulate close to the house.