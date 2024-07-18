Two security personnel killed, 4 injured in naxal IED blast in Chhattisgarh

According to the police, additional security forces have been sent to the said area and necessary arrangements have been made for the proper treatment of the injured STF jawans | File image

Two security personnel have lost their lives and four were injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by naxals in Bijapur district, Bastar Police said on Thursday. "On receiving intelligence about the presence of Naxal of Darbha Division, West Bastar Division and Military Company No. 2 in the border area between Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma, teams of STF, DRG, CoBRA, and CRPF from the said districts went on in a joint operation on July 16, 2024," the police said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The killed jawans have been identified as Constable Bharat Sahu, a resident of Raipur, and Constable Satyer Singh Kange, a resident of Narayanpur.

The security personnel who were part of an anti-naxal operation in the district were returning from the search operation when the incident happened.

"On July 17, 2024, two STF jawans were killed and four jawans were injured due to an IED blast by a naxal in the Tarrem area of Bijapur district," the police stated.

According to the police, additional security forces have been sent to the said area and necessary arrangements have been made for the proper treatment of the injured STF jawans.

On Wednesday, in a significant anti-Naxal operation, security forces launched a major offensive at Wandoli Village on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, leading to the deaths of 12 naxals and the recovery of a substantial cache of arms.

The operation, initiated around 10 am, involved seven C60 parties led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Operations). The assault was based on credible intelligence regarding the presence of 12-15 Naxals camping in the area.

During the area search, security forces recovered 12 bodies of naxals, including DVCM Laxman Atram, also known as Vishal Atram, the in-charge of the Tipagad Dalam.

The operation also yielded a significant haul of weapons, including seven automatic firearms: three AK-47 rifles, two INSAS rifles, one carbine, and one self-loading rifle (SLR).

One police sub-inspector (PSI) of the C60 unit and one jawan sustained bullet injuries during the encounter. Both have been evacuated and shifted to Nagpur, where they are reported to be out of danger.