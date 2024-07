BMW car crash: Sanjay Raut demands case trial in fast track court

"He should be given death penalty and the case be tried in a fast track court," the Rajya Sabha member said. (Photo: PTI)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday demanded that the BMW hit-and-run case, in which a Shiv Sena politician's son is an accused, be tried in a fast track court and claimed attempts were being made to save the accused.

Talking to reporters here, Raut wondered how the Mumbai Police could not trace the accused for three days and demanded capital punishment for him.

Mihir Shah (24), son of a Shiv Sena politician Rajesh Shah, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday, two days after he allegedly rammed his BMW car into a two-wheeler in Worli area, killing a woman, Kaveri Nakhwa (45), and injuring her husband.

Raut claimed the accused was made to escape and hide and raised suspicion over the role of the Mumbai Police.

"Can anyone believe that the Mumbai Police was not able to trace the accused for three days? He was made to flee for three days so that the alcohol content in his body could not be found," he said.

"He should be given death penalty and the case be tried in a fast track court," the Rajya Sabha member said.

The accused should not be released from jail, he said.

"The way an innocent woman was crushed under the wheel while (the accused) being in a drunken state, it is an inhuman act. The way the woman was crushed, the way a Marathi woman was killed," Raut added.

After the accident on Sunday, the police arrested Rajesh Shah and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat.

Rajesh Shah is currently out on bail



The accused persons have been booked under various sections, including 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to the police.

Chilling details of the accident emerged in CCTV footage produced by police in the court on Monday.

The footage shows Kaveri Nakhwa, who was riding pillion on the two-wheeler, being dragged by the BMW car for 1.5 kilometres before the car stopped.

Mihir and Bidawat pulled the woman off the bonnet, placed her on the road, and swapped seats. While reversing the car, Bidawat ran over the victim before fleeing.