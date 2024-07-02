Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BMW India posts highest ever sales at 7,098 units during first half of 2024

The luxury carmaker saw its sales increase 21 per cent year-on-year from 5,867 units in the January-June period of 2023

bmw car

"In 2024, BMW Group India is making great strides in implementing its strategy by achieving new heights in business performance and customer delight," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 9:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BMW Group India on Tuesday said it has reported the highest ever sales in the country in the first half of the year with delivery of 7,098 units to customers.
The luxury carmaker saw its sales increase 21 per cent year-on-year from 5,867 units in the January-June period of 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company also sold 3,614 BMW Motorrad motorcycles during the period.
BMW Group said high demand for its sports activity vehicles, luxury class and electric cars led to robust sales performance during the period under review.
"In 2024, BMW Group India is making great strides in implementing its strategy by achieving new heights in business performance and customer delight," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.
The company has accomplished the highest ever half-yearly car sales and continuously maintained leadership in the luxury electric car segment, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BMW

BMW imported 8,000 cars with parts from banned Chinese supplier: US Senate

A BMW i7 electric sedan on display at a BMW AG showroom. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

BMW EV sales surge in Q1 even as rivals struggle with weak demand

BMW

BMW Group India begins Q1 2024 with 51% sales growth to 3,680 units

bmw car

BMW Group reports highest-ever first quarter car sales at 3,680 units

A BMW i7 electric sedan on display at a BMW AG showroom. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

BMW eyes India's emerging electric car mkt with focus on affluent consumers

Topics : BMW automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon