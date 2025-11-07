Friday, November 07, 2025 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bomb threat at Tamil actor Arun Vijay's Chennai residence, probe underway

Bomb threat at Tamil actor Arun Vijay's Chennai residence, probe underway

The teams were alerted after the DGP office received an email threat from a mysterious individual, as stated by officials of the Ekkattuthangal Police Station

police

Representative Image: Authorities are currently investigating the source of the threatening email, and further inquiries are underway. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A tense situation unfolded at the Chennai residence of Tamil actor Arun Vijay after receiving a bomb threat, prompting an immediate response from the city police and bomb squad team.

The teams were alerted after the DGP office received an email threat from a mysterious individual, as stated by officials of the Ekkattuthangal Police Station. It warned about a bomb being planted at Arun Vijay's Chennai residence in the Ekkattuthangal area.

After receiving the information, a bomb detection squad, along with a team of police personnel, rushed to the actor's house and conducted a thorough search.

Authorities are currently investigating the source of the threatening email, and further inquiries are underway.

 

Arun Vijay is known for predominantly working in Tamil films. Some of his prominent acting credits include Yennai Arindhaal (2015), Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018) and Chakravyuha (2016).

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear on Nov 11 plea of DMK against EC's decision to conduct SIR in TN

Stampede

TN govt holds all-party meet to draft safety norms for public events

thermal power plant, power

Vedanta's power business secures 500 MW power purchase deal from Tamil Nadu

Vijay

Vijay's party authorises actor to decide on alliance for 2026 polls

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

SIR starts in TN amid staunch opposition from ruling DMK, its allies

The actor will be next seen in Kris Thirukumaran's 'Retta Thala', produced by Bobby Balachandran under his BTG Universal banner.

The film stars Arun Vijay in the lead alongside Sidhi Idnani, Tanya Ravichandran, Yogi Samy, John Vijay, Hareesh Peradi, and Balaji Murugadoss .

A release date is yet to be announced.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog

SC orders removal of stray dogs from premises of schools, hospitals

Gold

It's destination Mumbai airport for smugglers trying to sneak in goldpremium

Pollution, India Pollution

Delhi air quality deteriorates to 'very poor' category, AQI rises to 312

PM Modi

150 years of 'Vande Mataram': PM Mondi releases commemorative stamp, coin

Delhi airport, Airport

Airlines issue advisories as ATC glitch disrupt Delhi airport flight ops

Topics : Tamil Nadu Bomb Threat Calls Bomb blast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon