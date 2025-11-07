Friday, November 07, 2025 | 11:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / SC to hear on Nov 11 plea of DMK against EC's decision to conduct SIR in TN

SC to hear on Nov 11 plea of DMK against EC's decision to conduct SIR in TN

The plea termed the SIR as being violative of Articles 14, 19 and 21 (right to equality, freedom of speech and right to life) and other provisions of the Constitution

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on November 11 the plea of DMK. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on November 11 the plea of DMK challenging the decision of the Election Commission to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was urged by lawyer Vivek Singh, appearing for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), to accord an urgent hearing to the petition.

List it on Tuesday, the CJI said.

On November 3, R S Bharathi, organising secretary of the DMK, moved the top court against the SIR, calling the exercise "unconstitutional, arbitrary, and a threat to democratic rights".

 

The petition, settled by senior advocate and MP N R Elango, was filed by lawyer Vivek Singh and has sought quashing of the EC's notification of October 27 for undertaking the exercise of SIR in the state.

The plea termed the SIR as being violative of Articles 14, 19 and 21 (right to equality, freedom of speech and right to life) and other provisions of the Constitution and the Representation of People Act and the Registration of Electors Rules of 1960.

Issue a writ of certiorari calling for records pertaining to order dated October 27, 2025 of the respondent directing that a Special Intensive Revision be conducted in the State of Tamil Nadu, the plea said.

Topics : Supreme Court Tamil Nadu Election Comission

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

