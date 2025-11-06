Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Vedanta's power business secures 500 MW power purchase deal from Tamil Nadu

Vedanta's power business secures 500 MW power purchase deal from Tamil Nadu

Meenakshi Energy will supply 300 MW and VLCTPP will supply 200 MW of power to Tamil Nadu under a five-year contract

thermal power plant, power

Representational Image: These assets, now positioned under the Vedanta Power business, play a pivotal role in supporting India’s energy security.

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vedanta Ltd’s thermal business units — Meenakshi Energy (MEL) and Vedanta Limited Chhattisgarh Thermal Power Plant (VLCTPP) — have jointly secured a 500 mega watt (MW) Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) from the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation (TNPDCL), a move that marks a major milestone for the company’s Independent Power Producer (IPP) operations.
 
According to the Letters of Award (LOAs), Meenakshi Energy will supply 300 MW and VLCTPP will supply 200 MW of power to Tamil Nadu under a five-year contract, effective from February 1, 2026, to January 31, 2031, at a tariff of ₹5.38 per kWh.
 
Vedanta Power secured the highest allocation — 500 MW out of a total 1,580 MW tendered by TNPDCL, highlighting its competitive strength and operational excellence.
 
 
Strengthening Vedanta’s IPP business
 
Vedanta Power, which includes MEL in Andhra Pradesh and VLCTPP in Chhattisgarh, has rapidly expanded its presence as one of India’s most reliable private power producers. Both plants were recently acquired and operationalised in record time, the company said.

Also Read

Vedanta

Vedanta Q2 revenue, Ebitda hit record; brokerages see strong H2 outlook

Vedanta

'Vedanta poised to gain from commodity cycle, deleveraging efforts'

Vedanta

Vedanta's consolidated net profit plunges 59% to ₹1,798 crore in Q2FY26

Vedanta

Sebi puts Vedanta Group's Sterlite Electric public listing on hold

Vedanta

Vedanta raises $500 mn via bond issuance to repay near-term obligations

 
“Reliable baseload power is vital to India’s energy security, and thermal energy continues to play a key role in ensuring that stability,” said Rajinder Singh Ahuja, Chief Executive Officer – Power, Vedanta Limited. “This win reflects Vedanta’s growing leadership in efficient and dependable power generation. The PPAs enhance revenue visibility and financial strength as we move toward the proposed demerger of our power portfolio under the Vedanta Power identity.”
 
Revived and operational in record time
 
Vedanta acquired Meenakshi Energy, a 1,000 MW thermal power plant located in Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh, in 2023 and executed a rapid revival plan that brought the plant to full operational capacity within two years.
 
Similarly, the 1,200 MW Vedanta Limited Chhattisgarh Thermal Power Plant (VLCTPP) in Singhitarai, Chhattisgarh — formerly Athena Chhattisgarh Power Limited — was acquired as a half-built project in 2022 and achieved commissioning of its first 600 MW unit in August 2025.
 
Powering India’s energy future
 
Across its businesses, Vedanta operates nearly 12 GW of thermal power capacity, of which about 5 GW comprises merchant power (IPP assets) across Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.
 
These assets, now positioned under the Vedanta Power business, play a pivotal role in supporting India’s energy security and economic resilience through dependable, scalable, and efficient power generation.
 

More From This Section

Shriram Life Insurance

Shriram Life posts 17% rise in individual new business premium in H1FY26

Smit.fit and Droobi Health Merge to Establish DroobiSmit: Dominating Digital Diabetes Solutions in MENA/GCC and South Asia

PB Healthcare acquires Fitterfly to expand into preventive digital care

real estate, realty firms

Brigade Enterprises Q2 sales bookings rise 12% to ₹2,034 cr on high demand

Lenskart

Lenskart opens smart-glasses platform to developers in AI wearables pushpremium

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

M&M to sell entire 3.45% stake in RBL Bank via ₹682-cr block deal

Topics : Vedanta Tamil Nadu Vedanta power sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayE-passports in IndiaMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon