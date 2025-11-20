Bomb threat emails sent to 3 private schools in Delhi; searches underway

At least three private schools in New Delhi received bomb threat emails on Thursday morning, prompting multiple agencies to launch a search operation, an official said.
The schools include the British School in Chanakyapuri and the Modern School in Barakhamba.
The officer further informed that a bomb disposal squad, a dog squad and the fire department have rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.
"So far, nothing suspicious has been found. We are carrying out search operations," the officer added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)