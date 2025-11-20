Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Bomb threat emails sent to 3 private schools in Delhi; searches underway

Bomb threat emails sent to 3 private schools in Delhi; searches underway

The officer further informed that a bomb disposal squad, a dog squad and the fire department have rushed to the spot and launched a search operation

The schools include the British School in Chanakyapuri and the Modern School in Barakhamba (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least three private schools in New Delhi received bomb threat emails on Thursday morning, prompting multiple agencies to launch a search operation, an official said.

The schools include the British School in Chanakyapuri and the Modern School in Barakhamba.

The officer further informed that a bomb disposal squad, a dog squad and the fire department have rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.

"So far, nothing suspicious has been found. We are carrying out search operations," the officer added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

