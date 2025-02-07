Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bombay HC grants bail to two men held for 'plot' to kill Salman Khan

Bombay HC grants bail to two men held for 'plot' to kill Salman Khan

The detailed order was not available yet. Navi Mumbai Police had claimed last year that these two men, along with the other accused

salman khan, salman

Two members of the Bishnoi gang had opened fire outside Khan's Bandra apartment earlier in April 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to two men arrested last year in connection with an alleged conspiracy of the Bishnoi gang to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan near his farmhouse in Panvel.

Justice N R Borkar granted the bail applications of Gaurav Bhatia alias Sandeep Bishnoi and Waspi Mehmud Khan.

The detailed order was not available yet. Navi Mumbai Police had claimed last year that these two men, along with the other accused, had conducted a recce at Salman Khan's farmhouse at Panvel near Mumbai, the area around his house in Bandra, and some places he visited for film shooting. Subsequently, a case was registered against 18 members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill the Bollywood star.

 

Two members of the Bishnoi gang had opened fire outside Khan's Bandra apartment earlier in April 2024.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is in jail in Ahmedabad in a different case, his absconding brother Anmol, Sampat Nehra, Goldie Brar and Rohit Godhara were among the persons named in the First Information Report.

According to the police, one of the accused was in touch with a Pakistan-based individual to procure AK-47 rifles for the planned attack. Afterwards, the accused intended to regroup in Kanyakumari before fleeing to Sri Lanka, police had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Latest LIVE: Could have been avoided, says MEA on deportation of illegal immigrants in shackles

Ratan Tata

Name ought to be protected: Delhi HC says no to award show on Tata's name

Navi Mumbai airport

AAI finishes airspace design, flight procedures for Navi Mumbai, Noida

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Workers rights to deepfake: Nearly 50 pvt members' Bills introduced in RS

niti aayog

Bold reforms, energy security crucial for Viksit Bharat 2047: Niti Aayog

Topics : Salman Khan swamp deer antlers Bombay High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayDelhi election results 2025 DateGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Delhi Election 2025 ResultsDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon