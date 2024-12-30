Business Standard

BPSC aspirants, police clash in Patna; case filed against Prashant Kishor

BPSC aspirants, police clash in Patna; case filed against Prashant Kishor

Thousands of BPSC aspirants protested at Patna's Gandhi Maidan, demanding a re-examination of the 70th prelims; police used lathi-charge, water cannons as protesters broke barricades

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Political strategist and Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

Thousands of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants staged a protest at Patna's Gandhi Maidan on Sunday, 29 December, demanding a re-examination of the 70th BPSC preliminary examination. The police resorted to lathi-charge and water cannons to disperse the crowd, while the protesters broke through barricades in their push for a re-exam.
 
The police also filed FIR against over 700 people, including election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor and several coaching centre owners, for participating in the protest. They are charged with gathering people without authorisation, inciting unrest, and causing disruptions to law and order.
 
According to the police, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party organised a protest march without official permission and led protestors near Gandhi Maidan, where violence broke out. Protesters reportedly damaged police equipment and engaged in clashes with officials, including magistrates and police personnel.
 
 
The police said that despite repeated warnings and requests from the administration, these people violated the rules and created a disturbance in public order.
 
The students were demanding a re-examination of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination, alleging a question paper leak.

LIVE: Case filed against Prashant Kishor after cops, civil service aspirants clash in Bihar

The protest began at Gandhi Maidan and progressed toward JP Golambar, with the students intending to march to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence to present their demands. Although Prashant Kishor expressed his solidarity with the students, joined their march to JP Golambar, and announced that a delegation would meet the Chief Secretary, the students insisted on meeting only the Chief Minister. This refusal reportedly escalated tensions, leading to police intervention.
 
Earlier, Kishor had called for a "Chhatra Sansad" (Student Parliament) at Gandhi Maidan on Saturday to address student grievances and plan future strategies. However, the city administration denied permission for the event.
 
The Jan Suraaj Party, which transitioned into a political entity in October this year following two years of statewide travel and consultations led by Kishor, plans to contest all constituencies in Bihar's upcoming assembly elections. Kishor had emphasised that the party would focus on addressing core issues rather than relying on populist measures, aiming to redefine electoral politics.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

