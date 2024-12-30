Business Standard

Robust 7-tier security arrangement established for Maha Kumbh: UP govt

Robust 7-tier security arrangement established for Maha Kumbh: UP govt

The local authorities have set up temporary police stations and checkpoints in both urban and rural areas

Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj

Around 10,000 police personnel will be stationed across urban and rural areas of Prayagraj. Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India
Dec 30 2024

A seven-tier security circle has been established to ensure the safety of more than 40 crore people expected to visit Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, the Uttar Pradesh government has said.

The local authorities have set up temporary police stations and checkpoints in both urban and rural areas, as well as near railway stations, bus terminals, airports, and other key routes.

The security will be further bolstered by the deployment of the Provincial Armed Constabulary, National Disaster Response Force, Central Armed Police Forces, BDD, and AS Check teams.

Units will be kept in reserve for the city and rural areas, the UP government said in a statement on Sunday.

 

Prayagraj Police Commissioner Tarun Gaba said 13 temporary police stations and 23 checkpoints are being established for a reinforced security, which will take the number of stations up from 44 to 57.

Around 10,000 police personnel will be stationed across urban and rural areas of Prayagraj.

The Prayagraj Police Commissionerate's permanent and temporary infrastructure has been divided into eight zones, 18 sectors, 21 companies, two reserve companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), five companies of the PAC, four teams of the NDRF, 12 teams for AS Check and 4 BDD teams, the statement said.

Beginning from Paush Poornima on January 13, the grand event will take place over 45 days to conclude on Maha Shivratri on February 26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maha Kumbh Mela Uttar Pradesh government Uttar Pradesh Kumbh Mela Kumbh

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 9:02 AM IST

