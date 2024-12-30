Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 08:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi's air quality remains 'moderate' after record rains, AQI at 183

Delhi's air quality remains 'moderate' after record rains, AQI at 183

Intermittent showers over the past few days have helped reduce pollution levels in the national capital

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Delhi Pollution

Despite the overall improvement, certain areas such as Anand Vihar, RK Puram, Patparganj, and Jahangirpuri reported poor air quality. (Photo: Reuters)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 8:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The air quality in Delhi remained in the “moderate” category on Monday, with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 183, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar). This marked a rise in AQI from 139 on Sunday. Intermittent showers over the past few days have helped reduce pollution levels in the national capital.
 
Despite the overall improvement, certain areas such as Anand Vihar, RK Puram, Patparganj, and Jahangirpuri reported poor air quality according to data.
 
Safar-India categorises AQI levels as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe). The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has warned that prolonged exposure to high pollution levels can lead to severe respiratory illnesses. 
 
 
On Friday, pollution curbs under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) were lifted in Delhi following continuous rain. However, measures under Stages 1 and 2 remain in place, with relevant agencies monitoring and enforcing actions to prevent further deterioration.

Also Read

Visibility dropped in parts of Delhi as the air quality index soared to 418 on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Air quality in Delhi turns moderate; Noida, Gurugram sees satisfactory AQI

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Delhi records wettest December day in 101 years; IMD issues 'yellow' alert

delhi fog today, delhi air quality

Delhi's air quality turns 'moderate' after rain; GRAP III measures lifted

Flagging delay in implementation of stricter measures for checking the alarming rise in pollution, the Supreme Court on Monday asked states adjoining the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to immediately set up teams to enforce graded response actio

Amid dip in Delhi-NCR pollution levels, CAQM revokes Grap-3 restrictions

Fog, New Delhi Fog

Drizzle fails to improve Delhi's 'very poor' AQI; IMD issues yellow alert

 
NGT seeks response on ozone control measures
 
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to the Centre, seeking a response on the feasibility and implementation of the CPCB's recommendations for controlling ozone levels, which have exceeded permissible limits in some parts of Delhi. The green body earlier directed the CPCB and other agencies to explain the reasons behind elevated ozone levels in specific areas and propose targeted measures to address the issue.
 
A CPCB report noted that controlling ozone requires reducing its precursors, such as nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds. However, it added that managing local sources alone may not be sufficient, as they can travel over long distances.  (With inputs from agency)

More From This Section

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP CM invites Prez Murmu, VP Dhankhar, other dignitaries for Mahakumbh 2025

Bhopal Gas Tragedy protest

40 years on, Union Carbide toxic waste set to travel 250 km for disposal

tent city mahakumbh

MP Police team visits Prayagraj to study Maha Kumbh security preparations

Himachal Pradesh snowfall

SDMA issues guidelines to Chamoli DM to take measures for avalanches

Navi Mumbai airport

Navi Mumbai airport set to begin commercial ops in May 2025: AAHL

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality air pollution Air quality Ozone pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 8:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEAir Quality in DelhiIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon