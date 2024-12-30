LIVE: Case filed against Prashant Kishor after cops, civil service aspirants clash in Bihar
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Bihar police has registered a case against election strategist-turned political leader Prashant Kishore, some students, leaders of his Jan Suraaj party, and a few coaching centre owners allegedly instigating the students' protest being held by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants. According to the police, the Jan Suraaj Party had also held a protest march without permission and led the crowd near Patna's Gandhi Maidan which had turned violent. Agitating farmers blocked several roads at many places across Punjab on Monday as part of their Punjab bandh call, affecting the commuter traffic. The bandh will be observed from 7 am to 4 pm. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had called for a shutdown over the Centre not accepting the demands of protesting farmers.
Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogawale has said Chhagan Bhujbal's exclusion from the cabinet is an internal issue of the NCP and not of the ruling Mahayuti coalition. It is the discretion of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to pick ministers, like the allies Shiv Sena and BJP, Gogawale told reporters on Sunday. "Others can't comment on this issue. The exclusion of Bhujbal from the council of ministers is the issue of the NCP and not of the Mahayuti coalition," he said.
Bhujbal has blamed NCP president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for not inducting him in the expanded cabinet of the BJP-led government.
9:34 AM
K Vijayanand appointed new chief secretary by Andhra Pradesh government
K Vijayanand has been appointed as the new chief secretary of the state, as the incumbent, Neerabh Kumar Prasad, will retire on December 31. "Vijayanand IAS, special chief secretary to the government, Energy Department is hereby appointed as chief secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh," said S Suresh Kumar, secretary to the government (political) in a government order (GO).
9:28 AM
Two militants from banned outfit Prepak arrested in Manipur
Two militants belonging to the banned outfit PREPAK have been arrested in Manipur's Imphal West district for their alleged involvement in extortion, police said on Monday. The two militants, identified as Leishangthem Napoleon Meitei (35) and Thokchom Amujao Singh (33), were nabbed from Sangaiprou Mamang Leikai on Sunday, a police officer said.
9:03 AM
Efforts still ongoing to rescue 3-year-old child trapped in borewell
Rescue operations are still ongoing in Rajasthan's Kiratpura village in Kotputli-Behror district to get a 3-year-old toddler Chetna to safety after the child fell into a borewell over a week ago, an official said on Monday. Mahaveer Singh, Sub-Inspector in the National Disaster Response Force, said that the NDRF and other disaster management personnel were inside the tunnel that had been dug to save the child and were reaching closer to their target.
First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 9:19 AM IST