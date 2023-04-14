close

Branding everyone 'anti-nationals' a dangerous trend, warns Cong's Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that branding everyone as anti-nationals is a dangerous trend

IANS New Delhi
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 8:14 PM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that branding everyone as "anti-nationals" is a dangerous trend.

"The culture of forcing silence on anyone - be it opposition parties, civil society groups, activists, NGOs, judiciary, media and ordinary citizens and branding them as 'anti-nationals' is a dangerous trend, that will finish our democracy and destroy our Constitution," he said in a statement.

The Congress chief also alleged that the Parliament has been converted into an arena of combat rather than debate and not by the opposition, but by the ruling party itself.

"It is time for serious introspection whether we would allow the degradation of our democracy and pave the way for dictatorship or try to preserve and protect the finest ideals of our Constitution makers. The choice remains with us and only us," he added.

Kharge hailed Dr B.R. Ambedkar, on his birth anniversary on Friday, as a champion of the democratic principles of liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice. "He was firm in his commitment to the transformation of India and its society, both economically and socially. We all greatly respect him as the Architect of India's Constitution," he said.

Ambedkar was instrumental in establishing a large number of robust institutions and made several important interventions to end caste discrimination, gender inequality and divisive politics, he added.

mallikarjun kharge | Congress | BJP | Modi govt

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 8:14 PM IST

