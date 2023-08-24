BRICS: PM Modi raised unresolved border concerns with Chinese President

In a brief interaction with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of India's border clashes with China. Despite multiple rounds of talks, the issue has remained unresolved so far.

"In that conversation with President Xi Jinping, the Prime Minister highlighted India's concerns with the unresolved issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western sector of the India-China border areas," Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra told reporters at a briefing after the Summit concluded.

Kwatra linked the situation at the border to the normalisation of ties, stating, "Both leaders have agreed to direct officials to expedite de-escalation." He added that last month, Indian and Chinese foreign ministers and national security advisors had met before the Corps Commander level talks were scheduled on the border.

There was no official bilateral meeting between the two leaders. Recently, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that both leaders had spoken about the need to 'stabilise' bilateral relations during an encounter at last November’s G20 summit dinner in Bali, Indonesia.

President Xi is expected to travel to New Delhi for the G20 Leaders Summit on September 9-10 in less than a month's time.

The tension between the two nations escalated in early May 2020 when China hindered the normal, traditional patrolling pattern of Indian troops in the Galwan Valley area of Eastern Ladakh, leading to a face-off. On June 15 of that year, a clash between Chinese and Indian troops in Galwan, Eastern Ladakh, resulted in the deaths of 19 Indian soldiers.