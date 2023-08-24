Confirmation

BRICS: PM Modi raised unresolved border concerns with Chinese President

Both leaders have agreed to direct officials to expedite de-escalation, Foreign Secretary said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bilateral meeting with the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of the 9th BRICS Summit in Xiamen, in China on Tuesday. Photo: PTI

Despite multiple rounds of talks, the issue has remained unresolved so far

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 9:27 PM IST
In a brief interaction with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of India's border clashes with China. Despite multiple rounds of talks, the issue has remained unresolved so far.

"In that conversation with President Xi Jinping, the Prime Minister highlighted India's concerns with the unresolved issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western sector of the India-China border areas," Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra told reporters at a briefing after the Summit concluded.

Kwatra linked the situation at the border to the normalisation of ties, stating, "Both leaders have agreed to direct officials to expedite de-escalation." He added that last month, Indian and Chinese foreign ministers and national security advisors had met before the Corps Commander level talks were scheduled on the border.

There was no official bilateral meeting between the two leaders. Recently, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that both leaders had spoken about the need to 'stabilise' bilateral relations during an encounter at last November’s G20 summit dinner in Bali, Indonesia.

President Xi is expected to travel to New Delhi for the G20 Leaders Summit on September 9-10 in less than a month's time.

The tension between the two nations escalated in early May 2020 when China hindered the normal, traditional patrolling pattern of Indian troops in the Galwan Valley area of Eastern Ladakh, leading to a face-off. On June 15 of that year, a clash between Chinese and Indian troops in Galwan, Eastern Ladakh, resulted in the deaths of 19 Indian soldiers.

Topics : Narendra Modi Xi Jinping India China border row

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 9:27 PM IST

