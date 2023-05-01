

That confrontation led to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese troops. For the first time since June 2020, when the Galwan River valley in Eastern Ladakh witnessed a fierce clash between the Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), a senior analyst affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has given detailed reasons that led to the Chinese aggression at the India China Border.



Hu Shisheng was commenting on the Chinese social media website, Weibo, on the visit to Delhi last week by Li Shangfu, China's defence minister, who came to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers' conclave hosted by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. "In China's view, the Galwan Valley incident is the inevitable result of India's long-term violation of the 1993, 1996, and even 2005 and 2013 agreements," wrote Hu Shisheng, director of the South Asia Institute of the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR).



Contacted for comments, no reply was received from the government till publishing time. This was the first visit by the Chinese defence minister following the PLA's border transgressions in Galwan and five other areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), as the two sides refer to their de facto border.

Also Read Tension on Taiwan Strait: What is the dispute between China and Taiwan? Explained: Why did the victorious Chinese army withdraw in 1962? Explained: What is the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka? China defence budget raised by 7.2%, 3 times India's, one-third of America Indian Army has advantage over PLA on border: General M M Naravane India urges G20 countries to collaborate, focus on evidence-based research LIVE news: Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50 in Delhi Nearly 3,000 Indians evacuated from crisis-hit Sudan under Operation Kaveri Delhi records 405 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths, positivity rate at 11.2% BJP govt could not remove garbage, clean drains in 6 yrs of rule: Akhilesh



The first reason cited by Hu is India's taking control of the Chumi Gyatse Waterfalls in the Dongzhang area in 1999. Colloquially referred to as the "Holy Waterfalls", these are a grouping of 108 waterfalls on the Sino-India LAC near Yangtse, one of the hotly disputed areas along the LAC. Hu's Weibo post, translated by Indian analyst Aadil Brar, detailed four reasons "why China believes India violated peace at the border." At least one of those reasons occurred too far back in time, in 1999, to be entirely credible.



The third reason Hu cites is the new aggression displayed by Indian military patrols since early 2020. Hu said these patrols were becoming unduly aggressive, "building bridges and roads, and continuously extending the patrol route." Hu Shisheng's second reason is more predictable: New Delhi's amendment of India's Constitution in August 2019 to change the political status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). This involved revoking the special status that J&K enjoyed under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. In addition, J&K's statehood had been withdrawn, and the former state was divided into two centrally ruled Union territories: Ladakh and J&K.



The fourth and final reason Hu offered was that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had violated the 1988 agreement arrived at in Beijing between Rajiv Gandhi and Deng Xiaoping to put the border dispute on the back burner while developing other aspects of the relationship. Hu alleged that Modi had hijacked the border issue by making it a central aspect of bilateral relations. In fact, Indian road building units were building and improving border roads that provided and improved connectivity between places on the Indian side of the LAC, such as the so-called Darbuk – Shyok – Daulet Beg Oldi (DSDBO) road that connected up with India's northernmost posts at the foot of the Karakoram Pass.



The territorial dispute between China and India can be divided into three sectors: The eastern sector in Arunachal Pradesh, which extends 90,000 square kilometres; the central sector, near Nepal, which measures 3,000 square kilometres; and the western sector, in Ladakh, which measures 33,000 square kilometres. "As a result, it will be difficult for China-India relations to get out of the sluggish state of 'three deficiencies', that is, lack of forward momentum, lack of normal cooperation, and lack of strategic mutual trust," wrote Hu Shisheng.



"Tactically, China wants to put an end to the infrastructure arms race along the border, but strategically is in no hurry to resolve the disputes as it bogs India down as a continental power," wrote Yun. Another US-based Chinese academic, Yun Sun, had written soon after the 2020 Galwan clash that the timing and nature of the Himalayan confrontation raises critical questions about China's strategic calculations and tactical objectives.