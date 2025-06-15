₹2,400 for 24-hour parking? Passengers cry foul at Varanasi railway station

Rampant overcharging at the bicycle, two-wheeler, and car parking stands at Varanasi railway station under the North Eastern Railway has triggered widespread concern, prompting authorities to launch a formal investigation. At both the first and second entry gates of the station, parking contractors are allegedly operating without oversight, imposing exorbitant charges on unsuspecting passengers, according to a report by Amar Ujala.
At the stand near the first entrance, ₹2,400 is being charged for 24 hours of motorcycle parking — effectively ₹100 per hour, the report said. For bicycle parking over the same duration, the charge is reportedly ₹1,200.
Social worker lodges formal complaint with officials
Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, a social worker and resident of Mahmoorganj, has filed a complaint with the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and other senior railway officials. In his submission, Srivastava highlighted the exorbitant pricing, calling it "unprecedented at any railway station".
He demanded that receipts be issued only through approved machines and that the rate boards be made publicly visible. He also drew attention to a lack of parity in parking fees between the two entry gates.
Also Read
Allegations of misbehaviour, illegal parking at second entrance
Passengers have also complained of the high pricing in the parking area near the second entry gate, the report said. The designated 'pick and drop' system is reportedly not being followed, they said.
There are further allegations of unauthorised parking along the main road near the second entrance. Tickets are being openly issued, and illegal overnight parking of private buses and vehicles has been observed. These vehicles reportedly wait to pick up passengers arriving by the Shiv Ganga Express in the early morning.
Senior DCM orders probe
Taking cognisance of the complaint, the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) has ordered an investigation into the matter. Officials are expected to audit parking contracts and monitor compliance with approved rates.
Passengers have urged the railway administration to take swift action, install visible rate charts, and enforce machine-generated billing to curb overcharging at Varanasi railway station.