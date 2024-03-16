Sensex (    %)
                             
BRS MLC K Kavitha produced before Delhi court in excise policy case

The agency produced the Telangana Legislative Council member before Special Judge M K Nagpal, who is likely to take up the matter shortly

K Kavitha

Photo: ANI twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday produced arrested BRS leader K Kavitha before a court here in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.
The agency produced the Telangana Legislative Council member before Special Judge M K Nagpal, who is likely to take up the matter shortly.
"We will fight it (case) out in court," the BRS leader told media persons while being produced before the court.
She was arrested by the central probe agency from her residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad last evening and brought to Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : TRS TRS leaders KCR Enforcement Directorate Delhi government

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

