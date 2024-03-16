BRS MLC K Kavitha produced before Delhi court in excise policy case

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday produced arrested BRS leader K Kavitha before a court here in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The agency produced the Telangana Legislative Council member before Special Judge M K Nagpal, who is likely to take up the matter shortly.

"We will fight it (case) out in court," the BRS leader told media persons while being produced before the court.

She was arrested by the central probe agency from her residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad last evening and brought to Delhi.