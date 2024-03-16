Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HC appoints former SC judge Ramasubramanian as observer for JNUSU polls

The JNUSU elections are scheduled to be held on March 22 and results will be declared on March 24

JNU (Photo: Wikipedia)

JNU (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court has appointed former Supreme Court judge V Ramasubramanian as an 'observer' to exercise oversight over the activities of the election committee constituted for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union elections for the 2023-24 academic year.
Dealing with a petition filed by a student, Justice Sachin Datta also asked the grievance redressal cell set up in terms of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations to examine and pass an order on grievances concerning the constitution of the election committee before the declaration of the final result.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"In case it is found that the constitution of the EC (election committee) is not in consonance with the law and/or with the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations (as approved by the Supreme Court), appropriate consequential orders as regards the impugned elections, would also be passed by the grievance redressal cell," Justice Datta said in an order passed on Friday.
"Respective counsel for the parties are also in agreement that in the meantime, for the purpose of the ongoing election process, a retired judge of the Supreme Court be appointed by this court, as the observer to exercise oversight over the activities/functions to be discharged by the election committee. For this purpose, Mr Justice V Ramasubramanian, former judge, Supreme Court of India, is appointed as the observer," the court said.
The JNUSU elections are scheduled to be held on March 22 and results will be declared on March 24.
The petitioner alleged that the procedure adopted for electing the members of the election committee was in complete contravention of the rules.
It was contended that the two students tasked with the responsibility of constituting the committee connived to constitute it with a clear bias towards candidates aligning with their ideological and political stance.
The court stated that it would be apposite if, in the first instance, the petitioner's complaints and grievances were examined by the grievance redressal cell, specifically constituted for the JNUSU elections. The court also gave liberty to the petitioner to approach it.
"In view of the election schedule that is stated to have been notified on 10.03.2024, the grievance redressal cell is directed to complete the aforesaid exercise and pass a reasoned order prior to declaration of the final results," the court ordered.

Also Read

Hearing on Umar Khalid's bail plea in UAPA case adjourned to Jan 24 by SC

Sakshi Malik quits wrestling as Brijbhushan aide Sanjay elected WFI chief

Pandit Jawaharlal is thought of freedom: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Nehru

ABVP, Left members clash during late night meet on holding JNUSU poll

SC adjourns hearing in Umar Khalid's bail plea in UAPA case to Jan 31

CM Mamata's health is stable, undergoing fast recovery, say doctors

More than 10 mn households registered under rooftop solar scheme: PM Modi

LIVE: PM Modi to campaign in K'taka today with rally on Kharge's home turf

Maha CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates country's first LNG-powered bus

Pok part of India, its citizens are Indians irrespective of religion: Shah

Petitioner Sakshi, a student of Bachelor of Arts, raised several grievances with respect to the scheduled elections, including the authorisation given to two students -- Aishe Ghosh and Md Danish -- to conduct the General Body Meeting (GBM) and the formulation of the election committee.
The petition sought a direction to conduct fresh GBMs strictly in accordance with the terms specified in the Lyngdoh Committee Report to ensure the sanctity and trust in the JNUSU elections.
In 2005, the Supreme Court directed the constitution of a committee headed by J M Lyngdoh, former chief election commissioner of India, with the intent to ensure fairness and transparency in holding elections to the students' unions in various universities across the country. The committee had made various recommendations in this regard.
The apex court adopted the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, making them mandatory for universities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi High Court High Court Supreme Court JNU Jawaharlal Nehru University

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon