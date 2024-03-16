Sensex (    %)
                             
CM Mamata's health is stable, undergoing fast recovery, say doctors

The 69-year-old is recovering well, the doctors said

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's health condition is "fine", doctors treating her, said on Saturday morning.
The 69-year-old is recovering well, they said.
"The chief minister is fine and stable. She is recovering well. The pain due to the injuries has also subsided much. Still, she is prescribed to take rest," a senior official of the state-run SSKM Hospital told PTI.
The Bengal CM also slept well in the night, he added.
The Trinamool Congress supremo had a fall at her Kalighat residence on Thursday evening leading to severe injuries on her forehead and nose.
Banerjee's nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee rushed her to the SSKM Hospital where she underwent three stitches on her forehead and one on her nose.
A three-member doctor team visited the Bengal CM at her Kalighat residence on Friday evening and conducted necessary check-ups on her.
"Our doctors may conduct another round of check-ups on Banerjee today. It's still not decided whether she will be coming to the SSKM or our doctors will visit her at her residence," he said.

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

