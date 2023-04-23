close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BRS to hold constituency-level meetings in Telangana on April 25

KTR said that the constituency-level meetings, which is being held for the first time, would serve as a platform to sound the bugle for the upcoming Assembly elections

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 9:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The ruling BRS government will hold constituency-level meetings across Telangana on April 25 and party's Working President K T Rama Rao on Sunday held a teleconference meeting with party leaders and laid down a detailed plan to make it a grand success.

A press release from KTR's office said around 4 lakh leaders (3,000 to 3,500 party activists in each constituency) from village to constituency-level would participate in the meeting.

The occasion would be helpful to further raise awareness levels about Bharat Rashtra Samithi's schemes and initiatives implemented in the past nine years, so that the party cadres can spread the information among people, it said.

KTR said that the constituency-level meetings, which is being held for the first time, would serve as a platform to sound the bugle for the upcoming Assembly elections.

During the teleconference meeting, the BRS Working President provided suggestions and instructions, stating that the party would propose and discuss six political resolutions on important issues including Agriculture, Welfare, 'Palle Pragathi-Pattana Pragathi', Education-Employment, BJP's failures and local issues.

Also Read

Telangana: BRS to unveil national agenda at first public meeting on Jan 18

Rs 6,000 aid for farmers by Maharashtra govt insufficient: Telangana CM

Telangana: Maharashtra Shiv Sena leader Dilip Gore joins BRS, KCR welcomes

Rift between KCR-led BRS govt and Telangana governor surfaces again

Excise policy case: BRS minister slams BJP; says Centre targeting KCR govt

Family feels relieved on seeing Amritpal, says will fight legal battle

Delhi records maximum temperature of 31.3 degrees Celsius, says IMD

BJP speak about Basavanna, but don't follow his teachings: Rahul Gandhi

Countdown for Rao-led BRS government has begun, says Amit Shah

Chennai Port to be cruise tourism hub on the East Coast: Minister Sonowal

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Telangana KCR

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Chennai Port to be cruise tourism hub on the East Coast: Minister Sonowal

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways
2 min read

Patnaik inaugurates several projects as Odisha celebrates 'Akshay Tritiya'

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM
1 min read

Third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting to be held in Srinagar on May 22-24

G20
4 min read

Farooq Abdullah's remarks on Poonch terror attack unacceptable: BJP

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah arrives at the office of Directorate of Enforcement for questioning in connection with alleged Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam, in Srinagar, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI P
2 min read

NSDC displays transformative skill development at G20 exhibition in Odisha

G20, India G20 presidency
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, says Punjab Police

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
3 min read

Govt likely to announce retail trade policy, accident insurance scheme soon

trade policy
2 min read

Centre to release new Rs 100 coin to mark 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Narendra Modi
2 min read

LIVE: BJP govt in Karnataka is the most corrupt in the country, says Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
2 min read

MoRTH plans to raise Rs 35,000 cr through asset monetisation in FY23

asset monetisation, privatisation, investment, funding
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon