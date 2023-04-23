close

Countdown for Rao-led BRS government has begun, says Amit Shah

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Amit Shah

Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 8:52 PM IST
Countdown for the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS Government in Telangana has begun and the BJP's fight will not stop until the present regime is dethroned, Union Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Addressing a public meeting titled "Vijay Sankalp Sabha" at Chevella near here, Shah said if BJP comes to power in Telangana, reservations for Muslims will be removed. Elections are due in the southern state later this year.

"The countdown for the ruling BRS in Telangana which has been running a corrupt government in the state for the last eight-nine years has begun," Shah said.

He alleged the entire world is watching the public outrage against BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samiti) and KCR, as Rao is addressed.

BJP is forming government in Telangana and the corrupt will be put behind bars, he claimed.

"Telangana people have come to know about you ( KCR) and your family corruption. To divert attention they made TRS to BRS," Shah said about KCR recently renaming his founded party.

He charged policing and administration in Telangana have been completely politicised and welfare measures which are being extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are not percolating down to the grassroots.

Referring to the arrest of Telangana BJP president and Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar recently in connection with the case of malpractice after a Class 10 board exam question paper surfaced in an instant messaging app, Shah said party workers won't be cowed down by such acts.

"He feels that BJP party workers will be scared if put behind bars. KCR listen, our workers are not scared of your atrocities.

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

