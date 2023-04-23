close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP speak about Basavanna, but don't follow his teachings: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi was speaking after holding a massive road show from from Shivaji Circle to Kanakadasa Circle, amid the sound of drum beats, in which large crowds of people took part

Press Trust of India Vijayapura (K'taka)
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 8:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Invoking 12th century social reformer Basavanna on his birth anniversary, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ruling BJP leaders only spoke about the Lingayat philosopher in their speeches but didn't follow his teachings.

Calling the BJP government in Karnataka the "most corrupt in the country", he declared that Congress would win 150 seats in Karnataka out of the total 224 in the May 10 Assembly polls, while the "40 per cent BJP government" would get only 40 seats. He was referring to complaints from contractors that the BJP government in the state sought had allegedly sought 40 per cent commission from them for government contracts.

"Basavanna had said don't fear, speak out truth. If we see today, there is BJP and RSS' ideology which is creating an atmosphere of hatred and violence in the country. Prime Minister and BJP leaders speak about Basavanna, but don't follow his teachings," Gandhi said.

Addressing a public meeting here, he said Basavanna had spoken about helping the weaker sections of society, he did not say "help the billionaires".

"I have read about Basavanna's teachings. He has nowhere written that 'get the country's wealth to Adani'. I spoke in Parliament house, I asked the Prime Minister as to what was his relationship with Adani? 'The country's entire wealth, ports and airports are being given to Adani; what's your relationship?'," he said.

Claiming that his microphone was first switched off in Parliament for asking those questions, Gandhi said his speech was then removed from Parliament records, and at the end he himself was removed from the Lok Sabha.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Digvijaya offers residence to Rahul after he was asked to vacate bungalow

What is a follow-on public offer?

India surviving because of teachings of shankaracharyas, sages: Kerala guv

BJP, RSS attacking democracy, spreading hatred: Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka

Countdown for Rao-led BRS government has begun, says Amit Shah

Chennai Port to be cruise tourism hub on the East Coast: Minister Sonowal

Patnaik inaugurates several projects as Odisha celebrates 'Akshay Tritiya'

Third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting to be held in Srinagar on May 22-24

Farooq Abdullah's remarks on Poonch terror attack unacceptable: BJP

"They think that the truth can only be spoken in Lok Sabha, but it can be spoken anywhere, even here," he said.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, Karnataka Congress campaign committee chief M B Patil and KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi, were among those present.

Gandhi was speaking after holding a massive road show from from Shivaji Circle to Kanakadasa Circle, amid the sound of drum beats, in which large crowds of people took part.

Gandhi, earlier today began his two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka from Kudala Sangama, where he offered obeisance to Basaveshwara, also known as Basavanna, on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Basava Jayanti. Basavanna is the founder of the Lingayat sect.

This visit of Gandhi is seen as an attempt by the Congress to bolster Lingayat outreach ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls. Lingayats are a dominant community constituting about 17 per cent of the State's population, largely seen as the ruling BJP's vote bank.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Congress

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

DGGI probes 7-8 mutual fund houses for 'wrongful' input tax credit claims

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
3 min read

BJP speak about Basavanna, but don't follow his teachings: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

Countdown for Rao-led BRS government has begun, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah
2 min read

Patnaik inaugurates several projects as Odisha celebrates 'Akshay Tritiya'

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM
1 min read

Third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting to be held in Srinagar on May 22-24

G20
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, says Punjab Police

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
3 min read

Govt likely to announce retail trade policy, accident insurance scheme soon

trade policy
2 min read

Centre to release new Rs 100 coin to mark 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Narendra Modi
2 min read

LIVE: BJP govt in Karnataka is the most corrupt in the country, says Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
2 min read

MoRTH plans to raise Rs 35,000 cr through asset monetisation in FY23

asset monetisation, privatisation, investment, funding
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon