BSF recovers China made Quadcopter Drones used in drug smuggling in Punjab

The CAPF intercepted the movement of a suspected drone near the Village Mianwali District of Tarn Taran, following which the BSF troops immediately reached the spot to intercept the drone.

Photo: Twitter@ANI

Earlier on Wednesday, the Border Security Force recovered a China-made quadcopter drone in Roranwala Khurd village of Amritsar. | Photo: Twitter@ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
On the intervening night of 14th and 15 November, The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered another China-made Pakistani quadcopter drone in Tarn Taran.
The Central Armed Police Force intercepted the movement of a suspected drone near the Village Mianwali District of Tarn Taran. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reached to intercept the drone.
A Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace was intercepted (by fire) by #AlertBSF troops in Village Miamwali, District Tarn Taran, Punjab. During the search operation, @BSF_Punjab and @PunjabPoliceInd recovered a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK-Made in China) that was used for cross-border smuggling of narcotics. Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics through drone was foiled by BSF and Punjab Police", BSF stated in the official release.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Border Security Force recovered a China-made quadcopter drone in Roranwala Khurd village of Amritsar.
"While carrying out area domination ahead of Border fence, #AlertBSF troops recovered a Pakistani drone (DJI MAVIC 3 CLASSIC - Made in China) and also recovered 500 gms of suspected heroin tied to it from Village Roranwala khurd, District - #Amritsar. This is the second recovery of a Pakistani drone today that was trying to smuggle narcotics into the Indian territory" an official statement issued by BSF read.
According to the BSF, during the detailed search of the area, BSF troops recovered one drone along with one packet of narcotics item suspected to be Heroin (Gross wt - 500 Gms) wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from the farming field ahead of the border fence.

Topics : Amritsar Punjab drugs border security BSF Pakistan China

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

